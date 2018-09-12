Manderley On The Green Tournament Raises Money To Aid Diabetes Research

On Sunday, September 9, the Manderley On The Green Golf Club in the south end of Ottawa (Carsonby) hosted their 5th annual Cure Diabetes Golf Tournament. Once again it was a massive success.

The club reports that the sold out event featured 160 golfers and more than 200 guests for dinner. The result was an impressive $37,500 raised. The funds will be donated to Diabetes Research at The Ottawa Hospital.

“A huge thank you to our tournament patrons Larry and Sheila Hartman who match every dollar raised at the event,” noted Manderley OTG Food & Beverage Manager Jillian Ferne. “We couldn’t do this without our amazing community supporters as well – thank you all!”