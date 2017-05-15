Manulife Classic Announces Early Commitments

More player commitments are expected in the coming weeks but today the Manulife Classic released a few names of those already earmarked to play in the 2017 event.

In less than a month the stars of the LPGA will be arriving to the Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ontario for the tournament that will run from June 7-11.

At their Media Day on Monday the event revealed that 2016 champion Caroline Masson of Germany will defend her title. She was on-site for the media day.

“We are thrilled to welcome Caroline back to the Waterloo Region to heighten the excitement of the LPGA’s return in just a few weeks”, said Tournament Director, John Gaskin. “Joined in the field by some of the top competitors on Tour shows how much these players appreciate the support of the community year after year.”

Joining Masson in the field for this year’s tournament will be a bevy of well-known LPGA players including Brittany Lang, Lexi Thompson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Suzann Pettersen, and Canadian Brooke Henderson.