Maple Leaf Junior Tour Aligns With Sean Foley Performance

Canadian-based Maple Leaf Junior Tour, based in Vancouver, has created a partnership with a Florida academy led by high-profile Canadian golf coach Sean Foley.

The Tour has signed a three-year agreement, to run through 2021, with Sean Foley Performance, a residential golf academy based just outside Orlando, Florida.

Sean Foley Performance, with Sean Foley as the Director, operates out of Timacuan Golf & Country Club with a full-time boarding and training program. The MJT agreement will see Tour members have access to offers for full-week camps with the Foley-run center.

“It is fantastic to have Sean Foley Performance as the MJT’s Official International Training Partner,” stated Murray Poje, Executive Director of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour. “Now Canadian junior golfers have the opportunity to experience off-season instructional camps under the direction of one of golf’s great names in teaching to help bring their games to another level.”

After getting his start in Burlington, Ontario, Sean Foley followed his golf coaching dream to the United States where he established himself as a sought-after instructor. That has included time coaching Tiger Woods, and currently, Justin Rose and Cameron Champ, outside of his duties at his own school.

Sean Foley commented on the new agreement, “Being involved with Junior Golf has always been important to me, so it’s a fantastic opportunity to partner with the Maple Leaf Junior Tour. We have built some great programs here in Florida and I’m excited for these talented young players to come down and experience them.”