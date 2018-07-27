What's New?

Mark Brewer Wins the 83rd Investors Group Ontario Senior Men’s Amateur Championship

July 27, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Mark Brewer. Photo: Golf Ontario

An exciting final round of the Investors Group Ontario Senior Men’s Amateur Championship wrapped up July 25th at the beautiful Dalewood Golf Club in Cobourg. It got underway  under beautiful blue skies that held up for most of the day. Tremendous golf was on display and the lead changed hands several times. In the end a brilliant round by Mark Brewer of Whitevale Golf Club with 4 birdies on his last 5 holes, vaulted him late into the lead and secured the win.

Brewer shot a -2 (69) to win by three shots over Tim Southcott of Glencalm Golf Club who fired a +1 (72). Ashley Chinner of Coppinwood finished third, one back of Southcott with a final round +1 (72)

Brewer said afterwards, “I started really rough, I only hit a few fairways and greens on the front nine, but I trudged along waiting for it to happen and finally on the last 5 or 6 holes things clicked”.  When asked what the win meant to him, Baker stated “It means a lot, it’s an Ontario Championship Event and it’s really nice to get your name on the trophy“.

Brewer, Southcott and Robert Gibson of Cedar Brae Golf Club qualify for the Ontario Inter-Provincial Team to compete at the Canadian Men‘s Senior Championship September 4-7 at Gowan Brae Golf Club.

Kerry Short of St. Catherines Golf & Country Club won the 65+ category shooting a +6 overall (70), (73), (76) while the over 70 category was won by Michael Kelly of Pakenham Highlands Golf Club who shot +12 overall (73), (73), (79).
Home course (Dalewood GC) players Bob Arsenault and Chris Mcivor finished +10 while fellow local player Chris Markle finished at +13.

Final Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Mark Brewer  Whitevale GC -2 F -2 72 70 69 211
2 Tim Southcott  Glencairn GC +1 F +1 71 71 72 214
3 Ashley Chinner  Coppinwood +1 F +2 72 71 72 215
T4 Robert Gibson  Cedar Brae GC +3 F +4 73 70 74 217
T4 Michael Mealia  Bayview G&CC +4 F +4 71 71 75 217
6 Kerry Short  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +5 F +6 70 73 76 219
T7 Lars Melander  Hidden Lake GC -1 F +7 77 73 70 220
T7 Dan O Donoghue  Kawartha G&CC +2 F +7 74 73 73 220
T7 Mark Westfall  Public Player +2 F +7 73 74 73 220
T7 Steve Irving  Legacy Ridge GC +3 F +7 72 74 74 220
T11 John Zdonek  Roseland Golf & Curling C +5 F +8 73 72 76 221
T11 Christopher Kertsos  York Downs Golf & Country +5 F +8 71 74 76 221
T13 Brian Bowman  St. Thomas Golf & Country +4 F +9 72 75 75 222
T13 Greg Hotham  Barrie CC +4 F +9 75 72 75 222
T15 Bob Arsenault  Dalewood GC +2 F +10 76 74 73 223
T15 Brad McConnell  Lakeridge Links Golf Club +4 F +10 72 76 75 223
T15 Chris Mcivor  Dalewood GC +4 F +10 73 75 75 223
T15 Colin Grieve  Glendale Golf & CC +7 F +10 74 71 78 223
T19 Larry Cooper  Mississaugua E F +11 77 76 71 224
T19 Allen Chapman  Lindsay Golf & Country Cl E F +11 79 74 71 224
T19 Tom Hossfeld  Hylands Golf Club +2 F +11 77 74 73 224
T19 David Greenaway  Barrie CC +2 F +11 75 76 73 224
T19 Bernie Bodogh  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +5 F +11 74 74 76 224
T19 Raymond Oh  Meadowbrook Golf & Countr +5 F +11 75 73 76 224
T19 Gawain Robertson  Cataraqui Golf & Country +6 F +11 71 76 77 224
T26 Steven Houle  Riverbend Golf Community +2 F +12 73 79 73 225
T26 Michael Kelly  Pakenham Highlands GC +8 F +12 73 73 79 225
T26 William King  Sault Ste. Marie GC +10 F +12 73 71 81 225
T29 Rick Cody  The Club at North Halton +3 F +13 74 78 74 226
T29 Tim Young  Shelburne G & CC +4 F +13 78 73 75 226
T29 Dan Collison  Firerock GC +4 F +13 74 77 75 226
T29 Chris Markle  Dalewood GC +6 F +13 80 69 77 226
T29 Michael Alderman  Blue Springs Golf Club +6 F +13 73 76 77 226
T34 Dan Gagliardi  Chippewa Creek Golf & Cou +2 F +14 76 78 73 227
T34 Darin Dirk  Sunningdale GC +3 F +14 80 73 74 227
T34 Rick Dodds-Hebron  Brampton GC +5 F +14 71 80 76 227
T34 Jim Briggs  Public Player +7 F +14 75 74 78 227
T38 David Brownlow  Hamilton G & CC +4 F +15 78 75 75 228
T38 John Murphy  Barrie CC +5 F +15 74 78 76 228
T38 Barry Fairhurst  Public Player +8 F +15 74 75 79 228
T41 Brad Walsh  West Haven G & CC +3 F +16 76 79 74 229
T41 Nick Rizzo  Brantford G&CC +8 F +16 70 80 79 229
T41 Roger Self  Kawartha G&CC +9 F +16 73 76 80 229
T44 Ian Dinning  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +5 F +17 81 73 76 230
T44 Marty Quincey  Devil’s Pulpit +6 F +17 75 78 77 230
T44 Robert O’Hagan  Paris Grand CC +6 F +17 77 76 77 230
T44 Carl Nanni  Meadowbrook Golf & Countr +7 F +17 79 73 78 230
T44 Dennis Morris  Cutten Fields +8 F +17 75 76 79 230
T44 Desmond Brady  Lookout Point Country Clu +10 F +17 73 76 81 230
T50 David Larkin  Toronto Golf Club +5 F +18 81 74 76 231
T50 Jim Chapman  Hamilton G & CC +11 F +18 74 75 82 231
T52 Brent Hatton  Public Player +6 F +19 81 74 77 232
T52 Bob Herron  Brantford G&CC +7 F +19 73 81 78 232
T52 Phil Charal  The Summit G&CC +8 F +19 76 77 79 232
T55 Rick St-Denis  Public Player +7 F +20 79 76 78 233
T55 Tim Lee  Public Player +8 F +20 75 79 79 233
T55 Aldo Bartolini  Mississaugua +9 F +20 76 77 80 233
T55 Doug McNeil  Public Player +10 F +20 75 77 81 233
59 John Alpaugh  Vespra Hills Golf Club +10 F +21 78 75 81 234
60 Joe Miszk  Lookout Point Country Clu +12 F +23 77 76 83 236
61 Ronald Kerr  Brampton GC +15 F +24 77 74 86 237
62 Dan Beverley  Trafalgar Golf & Country +14 F +26 79 75 85 239
63 Rick Hebert  Beach Grove G&CC +16 F +28 77 77 87 241

