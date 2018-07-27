Mark Brewer Wins the 83rd Investors Group Ontario Senior Men’s Amateur Championship

An exciting final round of the Investors Group Ontario Senior Men’s Amateur Championship wrapped up July 25th at the beautiful Dalewood Golf Club in Cobourg. It got underway under beautiful blue skies that held up for most of the day. Tremendous golf was on display and the lead changed hands several times. In the end a brilliant round by Mark Brewer of Whitevale Golf Club with 4 birdies on his last 5 holes, vaulted him late into the lead and secured the win.
Brewer shot a -2 (69) to win by three shots over Tim Southcott of Glencalm Golf Club who fired a +1 (72). Ashley Chinner of Coppinwood finished third, one back of Southcott with a final round +1 (72)
Brewer said afterwards, “I started really rough, I only hit a few fairways and greens on the front nine, but I trudged along waiting for it to happen and finally on the last 5 or 6 holes things clicked”. When asked what the win meant to him, Baker stated “It means a lot, it’s an Ontario Championship Event and it’s really nice to get your name on the trophy“.
Brewer, Southcott and Robert Gibson of Cedar Brae Golf Club qualify for the Ontario Inter-Provincial Team to compete at the Canadian Men‘s Senior Championship September 4-7 at Gowan Brae Golf Club.
Kerry Short of St. Catherines Golf & Country Club won the 65+ category shooting a +6 overall (70), (73), (76) while the over 70 category was won by Michael Kelly of Pakenham Highlands Golf Club who shot +12 overall (73), (73), (79).
Home course (Dalewood GC) players Bob Arsenault and Chris Mcivor finished +10 while fellow local player Chris Markle finished at +13.
Final Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Mark Brewer Whitevale GC
|-2
|F
|-2
|72
|70
|69
|211
|2
|Tim Southcott Glencairn GC
|+1
|F
|+1
|71
|71
|72
|214
|3
|Ashley Chinner Coppinwood
|+1
|F
|+2
|72
|71
|72
|215
|T4
|Robert Gibson Cedar Brae GC
|+3
|F
|+4
|73
|70
|74
|217
|T4
|Michael Mealia Bayview G&CC
|+4
|F
|+4
|71
|71
|75
|217
|6
|Kerry Short St. Catharines Golf & Cou
|+5
|F
|+6
|70
|73
|76
|219
|T7
|Lars Melander Hidden Lake GC
|-1
|F
|+7
|77
|73
|70
|220
|T7
|Dan O Donoghue Kawartha G&CC
|+2
|F
|+7
|74
|73
|73
|220
|T7
|Mark Westfall Public Player
|+2
|F
|+7
|73
|74
|73
|220
|T7
|Steve Irving Legacy Ridge GC
|+3
|F
|+7
|72
|74
|74
|220
|T11
|John Zdonek Roseland Golf & Curling C
|+5
|F
|+8
|73
|72
|76
|221
|T11
|Christopher Kertsos York Downs Golf & Country
|+5
|F
|+8
|71
|74
|76
|221
|T13
|Brian Bowman St. Thomas Golf & Country
|+4
|F
|+9
|72
|75
|75
|222
|T13
|Greg Hotham Barrie CC
|+4
|F
|+9
|75
|72
|75
|222
|T15
|Bob Arsenault Dalewood GC
|+2
|F
|+10
|76
|74
|73
|223
|T15
|Brad McConnell Lakeridge Links Golf Club
|+4
|F
|+10
|72
|76
|75
|223
|T15
|Chris Mcivor Dalewood GC
|+4
|F
|+10
|73
|75
|75
|223
|T15
|Colin Grieve Glendale Golf & CC
|+7
|F
|+10
|74
|71
|78
|223
|T19
|Larry Cooper Mississaugua
|E
|F
|+11
|77
|76
|71
|224
|T19
|Allen Chapman Lindsay Golf & Country Cl
|E
|F
|+11
|79
|74
|71
|224
|T19
|Tom Hossfeld Hylands Golf Club
|+2
|F
|+11
|77
|74
|73
|224
|T19
|David Greenaway Barrie CC
|+2
|F
|+11
|75
|76
|73
|224
|T19
|Bernie Bodogh St. Catharines Golf & Cou
|+5
|F
|+11
|74
|74
|76
|224
|T19
|Raymond Oh Meadowbrook Golf & Countr
|+5
|F
|+11
|75
|73
|76
|224
|T19
|Gawain Robertson Cataraqui Golf & Country
|+6
|F
|+11
|71
|76
|77
|224
|T26
|Steven Houle Riverbend Golf Community
|+2
|F
|+12
|73
|79
|73
|225
|T26
|Michael Kelly Pakenham Highlands GC
|+8
|F
|+12
|73
|73
|79
|225
|T26
|William King Sault Ste. Marie GC
|+10
|F
|+12
|73
|71
|81
|225
|T29
|Rick Cody The Club at North Halton
|+3
|F
|+13
|74
|78
|74
|226
|T29
|Tim Young Shelburne G & CC
|+4
|F
|+13
|78
|73
|75
|226
|T29
|Dan Collison Firerock GC
|+4
|F
|+13
|74
|77
|75
|226
|T29
|Chris Markle Dalewood GC
|+6
|F
|+13
|80
|69
|77
|226
|T29
|Michael Alderman Blue Springs Golf Club
|+6
|F
|+13
|73
|76
|77
|226
|T34
|Dan Gagliardi Chippewa Creek Golf & Cou
|+2
|F
|+14
|76
|78
|73
|227
|T34
|Darin Dirk Sunningdale GC
|+3
|F
|+14
|80
|73
|74
|227
|T34
|Rick Dodds-Hebron Brampton GC
|+5
|F
|+14
|71
|80
|76
|227
|T34
|Jim Briggs Public Player
|+7
|F
|+14
|75
|74
|78
|227
|T38
|David Brownlow Hamilton G & CC
|+4
|F
|+15
|78
|75
|75
|228
|T38
|John Murphy Barrie CC
|+5
|F
|+15
|74
|78
|76
|228
|T38
|Barry Fairhurst Public Player
|+8
|F
|+15
|74
|75
|79
|228
|T41
|Brad Walsh West Haven G & CC
|+3
|F
|+16
|76
|79
|74
|229
|T41
|Nick Rizzo Brantford G&CC
|+8
|F
|+16
|70
|80
|79
|229
|T41
|Roger Self Kawartha G&CC
|+9
|F
|+16
|73
|76
|80
|229
|T44
|Ian Dinning Credit Valley Golf & Coun
|+5
|F
|+17
|81
|73
|76
|230
|T44
|Marty Quincey Devil’s Pulpit
|+6
|F
|+17
|75
|78
|77
|230
|T44
|Robert O’Hagan Paris Grand CC
|+6
|F
|+17
|77
|76
|77
|230
|T44
|Carl Nanni Meadowbrook Golf & Countr
|+7
|F
|+17
|79
|73
|78
|230
|T44
|Dennis Morris Cutten Fields
|+8
|F
|+17
|75
|76
|79
|230
|T44
|Desmond Brady Lookout Point Country Clu
|+10
|F
|+17
|73
|76
|81
|230
|T50
|David Larkin Toronto Golf Club
|+5
|F
|+18
|81
|74
|76
|231
|T50
|Jim Chapman Hamilton G & CC
|+11
|F
|+18
|74
|75
|82
|231
|T52
|Brent Hatton Public Player
|+6
|F
|+19
|81
|74
|77
|232
|T52
|Bob Herron Brantford G&CC
|+7
|F
|+19
|73
|81
|78
|232
|T52
|Phil Charal The Summit G&CC
|+8
|F
|+19
|76
|77
|79
|232
|T55
|Rick St-Denis Public Player
|+7
|F
|+20
|79
|76
|78
|233
|T55
|Tim Lee Public Player
|+8
|F
|+20
|75
|79
|79
|233
|T55
|Aldo Bartolini Mississaugua
|+9
|F
|+20
|76
|77
|80
|233
|T55
|Doug McNeil Public Player
|+10
|F
|+20
|75
|77
|81
|233
|59
|John Alpaugh Vespra Hills Golf Club
|+10
|F
|+21
|78
|75
|81
|234
|60
|Joe Miszk Lookout Point Country Clu
|+12
|F
|+23
|77
|76
|83
|236
|61
|Ronald Kerr Brampton GC
|+15
|F
|+24
|77
|74
|86
|237
|62
|Dan Beverley Trafalgar Golf & Country
|+14
|F
|+26
|79
|75
|85
|239
|63
|Rick Hebert Beach Grove G&CC
|+16
|F
|+28
|77
|77
|87
|241
Leave a Reply