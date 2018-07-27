Mark Brewer Wins the 83rd Investors Group Ontario Senior Men’s Amateur Championship

An exciting final round of the Investors Group Ontario Senior Men’s Amateur Championship wrapped up July 25th at the beautiful Dalewood Golf Club in Cobourg. It got underway under beautiful blue skies that held up for most of the day. Tremendous golf was on display and the lead changed hands several times. In the end a brilliant round by Mark Brewer of Whitevale Golf Club with 4 birdies on his last 5 holes, vaulted him late into the lead and secured the win.

Brewer shot a -2 (69) to win by three shots over Tim Southcott of Glencalm Golf Club who fired a +1 (72). Ashley Chinner of Coppinwood finished third, one back of Southcott with a final round +1 (72)

Brewer said afterwards, “I started really rough, I only hit a few fairways and greens on the front nine, but I trudged along waiting for it to happen and finally on the last 5 or 6 holes things clicked”. When asked what the win meant to him, Baker stated “It means a lot, it’s an Ontario Championship Event and it’s really nice to get your name on the trophy“.

Brewer, Southcott and Robert Gibson of Cedar Brae Golf Club qualify for the Ontario Inter-Provincial Team to compete at the Canadian Men‘s Senior Championship September 4-7 at Gowan Brae Golf Club.

Kerry Short of St. Catherines Golf & Country Club won the 65+ category shooting a +6 overall (70), (73), (76) while the over 70 category was won by Michael Kelly of Pakenham Highlands Golf Club who shot +12 overall (73), (73), (79).

Home course (Dalewood GC) players Bob Arsenault and Chris Mcivor finished +10 while fellow local player Chris Markle finished at +13.

Final Leaderboard