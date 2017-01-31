Mark Strachan Appointed As Perth Golf Course Director of Golf

The Perth Golf Course has a new Director of Golf.

Most recently the Associate Professional and Curling Coordinator at Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in Kingston, Mark Strachan has been hired for the Director of Golf role at Perth.

A Class A member of the PGA of Canada, Strachan is a native of Thunder Bay and his resume includes a number of industry positions, including time spent at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ontario.

“I am very excited for the new opportunity as Director of Golf at the Perth Golf Course. I am looking forward to building new relationships and providing exceptional customer service to the Perth and area golfing community,” said Strachan, who is a graduate of the Professional Golf Management program at Georgian College. “I’d like to thank TMSI, the Perth Golf Course ownership and management who all were involved in providing me with this new opportunity and I am thrilled to be working with them all.”

Strachan has signed on to work at Perth under a three-year contract. He will support Stacie Beveridge, who Perth Golf Course promoted to General Manager late last ear.

“We are excited to have Mark join the TMSI team as the Director of Golf Operations at Perth,” said Rob Knights, Vice-President of TMSI. “Mark’s experience, skills and personality will be a perfect fit at Perth as we deliver new programs and strive to provide the best product for our members, tournament groups and daily fee players each year.”