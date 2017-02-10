The Marshes at Brookstreet Welcomes a New Director of Golf

With the recent departure of Andrew Donaldson, the Director of Golf, a void was left at The Marshes at Brookstreet (The Marshes), considered to be among the best public golf facilities in the National Capital Region. Over the winter Donaldson accepted the Head Professional position at Rosedale Golf Club in Toronto.

As a result, the team at The Marshes embarked on a nationwide search for a high quality addition to their staff as a replacement.

This morning they informed Flagstick.com that their search was over and that an agreement has been reached with their new Director of Golf.

The incumbent is Daryl MacLean, the 2015 PGA of Ontario Class A Professional of The Year.

A graduate of Brock University where he earned a degree in Business Administration, MacLean was also named the 2015 PGA of Canada Stan Leonard Class A Professional of the Year

He brings with him a lengthy resume of working at many top golf clubs including Credit Valley Golf & Country Club, Burlington Golf & Country Club, and most recently, Cherry Hill Club.

Tony Dunn, VP Marshes Golf Corp, shared that “We held a nation-wide employment search for the right fit for The Marshes at Brookstreet, and we are very pleased to have Daryl join the team. His dedication and passion for all that we do in the hospitality world can only increase the experience for all of the guests who visit our site.”

MacLean will join The Marshes at Brookstreet immediately where he will oversee operations at their 18-hole Robert Trent Jones-designed golf course, their MarchWood par 3 course, and the The Blackbird Falls 18-hole miniature golf putting course.