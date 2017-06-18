The Marshes Golf Club – Where Excellence Is The Goal

(Sponsored) – The vision of excellence has always been there. When Sir Terry Matthews opened The Marshes Golf Club in Kanata, Ontario fifteen years ago, the goal was to create a premier pubic golf facility. A decade and half later, one who would hard pressed to argue that it has not been accomplished.

Of course, the work is never done and that means continuing to build new components to best meet the needs of their customers.

This year that entails the arrival of new staff and the evolution of programs and services at a facility where a championship golf course, the final design collaboration between Robert Trent Jones, Jr. and Sr., is the centerpiece. Accenting it is the European style Marchwood short course, Blackbird Falls Mini Putt, a stunning clubhouse, and the affiliated, and award-winning, Brookstreet Hotel. Mix in a high level of service and a complete Golf Academy and the destination becomes pretty attractive for golfers of all levels.

Building on the history, with their own touches as the club’s new PGA of Canada Class A Professionals, are Daryl MacLean, the Director of Golf, along with Derek MacDonald, the Associate Professional/Lead Instructor.

Both men are bringing their career experiences to the club and adding more layers to what had been established in the past.

Daryl MacLean, who counts stints at several renowned private golf clubs on his resume, explains, “I am looking to provide the small things that are going to make a bit of a difference in people’s rounds. It’s the smaller things that people notice. Attention to those details is something that I pride myself on.”

MacDonald, who spent the last seven years as a Head Professional, backs up the thoughts of his colleague. “When people first arrive on the property and see our bag drop area, it’s a different set-up out there. People are often wowed by it.”

MacLean continues, “When people get to the parking lot, they have booked their round expecting to be at the premier public golf facility in Ottawa and they are going to be provided that by our staff here. It’s all about a better experience for our guests and we are doing a number of things to make sure it is that way every day. We are building on what has been here in the past and adding touches from what we have both learned in our experiences as professionals.”

Also evolving this season are the lesson programs and instruction offerings at The Marshes – building on the momentum of recent seasons and work of past staff.

In that area, MacDonald is taking the lead. “Because we are recognized as a National Junior Golf Development Centre we have a lot of people reaching out to us. We have a lot to offer with our Learn To Play Programs, Learn To Compete Programs, Summer Camps throughout the summer, and just our lessons in general that we can offer with the latest technologies.”

2017 has been a strong start for The Marshes and the entire team expects more great things in the days ahead, something they welcome customers to check out for themselves.

The Director of Golf concludes, “Derek is taking his passion for teaching and I am bringing in my goals as being a Head Professional at a golf club of this stature to help take The Marshes to the next level.”