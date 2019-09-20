TeeTalk Podcast: Ep. 34 – PGA TOUR Winner Martin Trainer Looks Back On His Rookie Season

2019 PGA TOUR rookie and winner Martin Trainer joins us to chat about the ups and downs of a first year on the PGA TOUR. From winning to missing a bunch of cuts, he candidly shares his perspective and how he will push forward into his second year on TOUR.

Martin and Stefan (who caddied) also tells us what it was like to watch Kevin Chappell shoot 59 in their group at A Military Tribute At the Greenbrier and Martin laments how he may have missed a chance to get into the Golf Hall of Fame.

We also wrap up the Solheim Cup, the 2019 Mackenzie Tour season, and the Sanderson Championship.

