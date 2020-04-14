2019 Masters Final Round Broadcast Now Available Online

Thousands tuned in this past Sunday, on what should have been the final round of the 2020 Masters, to watch the replay of last year’s tournament.

With the major championship postponed until November, it was the best that could be done to fill the airwaves, but few were complaining. The 2019 Masters was a historic tournament with Tiger Woods earning his 15th major title, and 5th green jacket.

Last year The Masters uploaded the final round broadcasts of 50 tournaments to their YouTube page. It has been well-received with millions of views.

And now golf fans can watch the final round from 2019 whenever they want, if they have internet access.

All five and a half hours of the dramatic conclusion are uploaded.

Enjoy…