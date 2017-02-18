Maude-Aimee Leblanc Closes In On First LPGA Top Ten

STRONG winds have made scoring difficult in the third round of the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

But the tough conditions have opened the door for Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc to record her first LPGA top 10 finish.

With wind gusts of more than 50km/h, only a dozen players managed to break par on moving day at Royal Adelaide in the South Australian capital.

American Lizette Salas leads on 10-under from Australians Sarah Jane Smith and Sue Oh and Thailand’s Phatlum Pornanong on -8.

Leblanc is a further shot back on 7-under and in a tie for fifth after an even par round of 73. Her best finish is a T11 at last year’s Marathon Classic.

“I hit the ball really well but I fell like I left many shots out there, especially on the greens,” the 28-year-old from Sherbrooke, Quebec said.

“It was very tricky to putt in the wind.

“I’ve just got to keep hitting it the way I am and stay patient, that’s all I can do.”

Alena Sharp, from Hamilton, Ontario, also showed resilience in the wind to be in a tie for 10th at 5-under.

“I missed a couple of putts coming in but I gave myself chances and that’s all you can do,” the World No. 73 said.

“I thought I grinded it out and hit a lot of good shots today when it was pretty tough.

“I think it’s going to be like this tomorrow again so if you get a hot round going you never know what can happen.”

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn shot a solid 71 this morning to reach 4-under and is one the only player apart from Salas to have broken par on all three days.

Defending champion Haru Nomura has also made a third round move, shooting 69 to reach 6-under.

World No.8 Brooke Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ontario, teed off early and could not improve on her Even par total. However, as a result of the windy conditions she has moved up into a tie for 35th.

/ Andrew Spence, South Australia Lead (Special To Flagstick.com)