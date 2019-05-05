McCain Earns Medalist Honours at Final MacKenzie Tour Q-School for 2019

Courtenay, Brtish Columbia and the Crown Isle Resort was the site of the final Mackenzie Tour Q-School of 2019 last week where American Andrew McCain took top honours. He was among a field of 116 players where the top 40 plus ties would earn some level of status on the circuit.

McCain earned medalist honours by a margin of three strokes after he recorded 22 birdies and an eagle for the 72 holes of play to finish at 17 under par.

“It’s not really like a normal golf tournament because it’s more stressful all the way through,” said the Knoxville, Tennessee native. “At the same time, it’s almost more satisfying just because you have one shot every year to do it, so to show up and have some game when it matters, that means a lot.”

The victory gives the 25-year old a full exemption through the 2019 season.

“It’s great not really having to worry about when you’re going to play or where you’re going to play or if you’re going to get into an event,” said McCain. “Knowing you have a place to play the entire year is exciting.”

The Canadians

The top Canadian finisher for the week was a home province product, Michael Belle of Burnaby, B.C. Four under par rounds helped Belle to a share of 6th place and fully exempt status for the first half of the season (6 of 12 starts).

“This is my third time at this site and my first good showing, so I couldn’t be happier to represent Canada playing on the Mackenzie Tour,” said Belle.

He added, “I started pretty bad today. I was three-over pretty quick but then played my last 11 five-under to get to my number, so I was really happy with the mental grind.”

Other Canadians earning various levels of status at the tournament were:

Derek Gillespie (t-14), Raoul Menard (t-21), Callum Davison (t-26), Andrew Funk (t-30), Zach Anderson (t-33), Aaron Crawford (t-36), and Blair Bursey (t-40).

