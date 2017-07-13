Allen McGee Wins OVGA Men’s Masters

The eQuinelle Golf Club has been very good to Allen McGee. The 8-time Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) City & District Champion co-holds the competitive course record (65), won the Flagstick Open there in 2014 and now he has won yet another title at the Kemptville, Ontario golf course.
McGee, representing the Stittsville Golf Course, turned in a bogey free round on July 12 to win the OVGA Men’s Masters title in a close battle with Rob Knights of the Greyhawk Golf Club.
The eventual champion made the turn at just one under par but got things rolling on the back nine. He made an eagle on the short par 5, 11th hole and then closed with three birdies in the final four holes to post a 66.
Matching McGee with a score of 31 on the back nine was Rob Knights, but a single bogey on his card, on the par 5, 6th hole kept him from forcing a playoff and an opportunity for him to win the title another time. He shot 67.
Paul Ridyard of Hylands Golf Club finished in third place with a score of 69 (-3).
Full Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|+/-
|Thru
|Total
|1
|Allen McGee Stittsville Golf Course
|-6
|F
|66
|2
|Rob Knights GreyHawk GC
|-5
|F
|67
|3
|Paul Ridyard Hylands Golf Club
|-3
|F
|69
|4
|Todd Pearson Casselview
|-1
|F
|71
|T5
|Dru Lafave Kanata G&CC
|E
|F
|72
|T5
|John Taylor Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|E
|F
|72
|T5
|Derek Maclean Pakenham Highlands GC
|E
|F
|72
|T5
|Dan Tapp GreyHawk GC
|E
|F
|72
|T9
|Robert G Irvine Meadows GC
|+1
|F
|73
|T9
|Kevin Mulvihill Sand Point GC
|+1
|F
|73
|T11
|Al Costello Lombard Glen G&CC
|+2
|F
|74
|T11
|Marc Blais Pine View GC
|+2
|F
|74
|T11
|Norm Hotte Meadows GC
|+2
|F
|74
|T11
|Richard McGrath Kanata G&CC
|+2
|F
|74
|T11
|Stan Hogan Mont Ste-Marie
|+2
|F
|74
|T16
|Pierre Lauzon Rockland GC
|+3
|F
|75
|T16
|Lyle Alexander Greensmere G&CC
|+3
|F
|75
|T16
|John Hunt Stonebridge GC
|+3
|F
|75
|T19
|Martin Wells Cedarhill
|+4
|F
|76
|T19
|Ken Watson Carleton Golf & Yacht
|+4
|F
|76
|T19
|Norm Baird Greensmere G&CC
|+4
|F
|76
|T19
|Bill Mason Mississippi
|+4
|F
|76
|T19
|Larry Morin Rivermead GC
|+4
|F
|76
|T24
|Ben Allen Sand Point GC
|+5
|F
|77
|T24
|John Ackehurst Sand Point GC
|+5
|F
|77
|T24
|Joseph Pethes Rivermead GC
|+5
|F
|77
|T24
|Chris Korim Rideau View GC
|+5
|F
|77
|T28
|Brent Clifford Pembroke
|+6
|F
|78
|T28
|Robin Smith Pembroke
|+6
|F
|78
|T28
|Peter Beerli Mississippi
|+6
|F
|78
|T28
|Mike Kelly Pakenham Highlands GC
|+6
|F
|78
|T32
|John Albert Meadows GC
|+7
|F
|79
|T32
|Jeff Moore Rideau View GC
|+7
|F
|79
|T32
|Rod Gilks ClubEG
|+7
|F
|79
|T32
|Mike Poloni Greensmere G&CC
|+7
|F
|79
|T32
|Denis Perron Camelot G & CC
|+7
|F
|79
|T37
|Andre Lepine Meadows GC
|+8
|F
|80
|T37
|Jeff McCormick Sand Point GC
|+8
|F
|80
|T37
|Andre Charlebois Rockland GC
|+8
|F
|80
|T37
|Perry Freda Madawaska
|+8
|F
|80
|T41
|David Knight Hylands Golf Club
|+9
|F
|81
|T41
|Steve Isbell Rivendell Golf Club
|+9
|F
|81
|T41
|John Stokes Pakenham Highlands GC
|+9
|F
|81
|T41
|Michael Farquharson Rideau View GC
|+9
|F
|81
|T45
|Tom Vickers Perth GC
|+10
|F
|82
|T45
|Michael Creighton Perth Golf Course
|+10
|F
|82
|T45
|Carlo Bossio Fairmont Le Château Monte
|+10
|F
|82
|T45
|Darryl Harris Metcalfe G&CC
|+10
|F
|82
|T45
|Marc Ffrench Sand Point GC
|+10
|F
|82
|T50
|Roy Medaglia Nation View
|+11
|F
|83
|T50
|Farzin Hanifi Pine View GC
|+11
|F
|83
|T50
|Matt Heney Perth Links O’Tay
|+11
|F
|83
|T50
|Peter Mayo The Marshes GC
|+11
|F
|83
|54
|Mark Payment eQuinelle Golf Club
|+12
|F
|84
|T55
|Wenqin Shao Manderley On The Green
|+13
|F
|85
|T55
|Mark Sullivan Rideau View GC
|+13
|F
|85
|T55
|Denis Raymond Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+13
|F
|85
|58
|Marc Beauvais Sand Point GC
|+14
|F
|86
|59
|Pierre Beaulne Hautes Plaines
|+15
|F
|87
|T60
|Ronald Pagé Falcon Ridge GC
|+16
|F
|88
|T60
|Eric McPhee Hylands Golf Club
|+16
|F
|88
|T60
|Moe Proulx Vieux Moulins
|+16
|F
|88
|T63
|Pat O’Flaherty Sand Point GC
|+17
|F
|89
|T63
|Ron Chisholm Nationview GC
|+17
|F
|89
|T63
|Bill Cox Pakenham Highlands GC
|+17
|F
|89
|T66
|Johnny Gordon GreyHawk GC
|+18
|F
|90
|T66
|John Ambridge Hylands Golf Club
|+18
|F
|90
|T66
|Rick Barkley Cedar Glen GC
|+18
|F
|90
|T69
|Pierre Pagé Meadows GC
|+21
|F
|93
|T69
|Darren McCartney Champlain
|+21
|F
|93
|71
|Jamie Hunter Champlain
|+22
|F
|94
