Allen McGee Wins OVGA Men’s Masters

The eQuinelle Golf Club has been very good to Allen McGee. The 8-time Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) City & District Champion co-holds the competitive course record (65), won the Flagstick Open there in 2014 and now he has won yet another title at the Kemptville, Ontario golf course.

McGee, representing the Stittsville Golf Course, turned in a bogey free round on July 12 to win the OVGA Men’s Masters title in a close battle with Rob Knights of the Greyhawk Golf Club.

The eventual champion made the turn at just one under par but got things rolling on the back nine. He made an eagle on the short par 5, 11th hole and then closed with three birdies in the final four holes to post a 66.

Matching McGee with a score of 31 on the back nine was Rob Knights, but a single bogey on his card, on the par 5, 6th hole kept him from forcing a playoff and an opportunity for him to win the title another time. He shot 67.

Paul Ridyard of Hylands Golf Club finished in third place with a score of 69 (-3).

