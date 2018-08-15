McLaughlin and Cardwell Prevail at Ontario Juvenile Golf Championships

(Golf Ontario – Oshawa, Ontario) – Team Ontario member Hailey McLaughlin of Granite Golf Club had a great round on the final day to win the 2018 Investors Group Ontario Juvenile (U17) Championship at the Oshawa Golf and Curling Club. For the week she posted 78-73-72 for a total of 223 to win. She was steady during the final stanza with three bogie and three birdies to mitigate them. Her nearest rival, Brooke Rivers of Brampton Golf Club, ended up nine strokes in arrears to McLauglin. There was a two-way tie for third place between Jillian A Friyia of Highland Country Club and Alexis McMurray of Glen Abbey Golf Club.

Said McLaughlin of her final day, “I was making a lot of putts on the back nine especially, which was really good…I had a bit of space on the back nine to be a bit more aggressive so I took that chance, and I took that risk, went for it, and it paid off in the end.: She also said that winning her second Golf Ontario Championship of the season feels even more special due to this one her last event of the year. “It was a great way to cap it all off”.

On the boys side of the draw, regulation play ended in a tie between Ethan Cardwell of Oshawa Golf and Country Club, who shot 69-76-72, for a total score of 217, and Michael Ikejiani of Barrie Country Club, who shot 74-72-71, for a total score of 217. The competition was just starting when they tied on the 18th hole where they both sunk great putts that forced a playoff.

Cardwell was triumphant at his home club after five playoff holes where a large crowd gathered around to watch him win. He felt his knowledge of the course was a huge advantage for him in the Championship and played a few risky shots during the playoff, but got away with it due to his knowledge of the greens. Heading into today’s round, Cardwell said that, “having that lead was nice to fall back on … and I just felt confident, I knew if I played patient and slow golf I could get the job done.”

Cardwell acknowledged his competitor Michael Ikejiani for his perseverance through the three days of the championship and the lengthy playoff.

Cardwell is extremely proud to have won at his home course with family, friends, and fellow members there to support him. “It was pretty special. I’ve never heard a roar like that in junior golf before. I got pretty excited being on the 18th green, and having hundreds of members here, family members, and players in the tournament here supporting me, it was an awesome experience.”

This was Cardwell’s last tournament of the season as he heads to training camp for the Saginaw Spirit in Michigan in two weeks. He is looking forward to having a successful first OHL season this year and said he’ll be back for more golf next golf season.

Michael Ikejiani of Barrie Country Club went home with the Silver medal after a well-played round, while Justin Matthews of Oshawa Golf and Curling club went home with bronze.

McLaughlin and Cardwell both took the opportunity to speak once they received their trophies to thank their supporters, Oshawa Golf and Curling Club, the staff, volunteers, their peers, and a special nod to their parents, who they both thanked sincerely.

