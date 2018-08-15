McLaughlin and Cardwell Prevail at Ontario Juvenile Golf Championships

(Golf Ontario – Oshawa, Ontario) – Team Ontario member Hailey McLaughlin of Granite Golf Club had a great round on the final day to win the 2018 Investors Group Ontario Juvenile (U17) Championship at the Oshawa Golf and Curling Club. For the week she posted 78-73-72 for a total of 223 to win. She was steady during the final stanza with three bogie and three birdies to mitigate them. Her nearest rival, Brooke Rivers of Brampton Golf Club, ended up nine strokes in arrears to McLauglin. There was a two-way tie for third place between Jillian A Friyia of Highland Country Club and Alexis McMurray of Glen Abbey Golf Club.
Said McLaughlin of her final day, “I was making a lot of putts on the back nine especially, which was really good…I had a bit of space on the back nine to be a bit more aggressive so I took that chance, and I took that risk, went for it, and it paid off in the end.: She also said that winning her second Golf Ontario Championship of the season feels even more special due to this one her last event of the year. “It was a great way to cap it all off”.
On the boys side of the draw, regulation play ended in a tie between Ethan Cardwell of Oshawa Golf and Country Club, who shot 69-76-72, for a total score of 217, and Michael Ikejiani of Barrie Country Club, who shot 74-72-71, for a total score of 217. The competition was just starting when they tied on the 18th hole where they both sunk great putts that forced a playoff.
Cardwell was triumphant at his home club after five playoff holes where a large crowd gathered around to watch him win. He felt his knowledge of the course was a huge advantage for him in the Championship and played a few risky shots during the playoff, but got away with it due to his knowledge of the greens. Heading into today’s round, Cardwell said that, “having that lead was nice to fall back on … and I just felt confident, I knew if I played patient and slow golf I could get the job done.”
Cardwell acknowledged his competitor Michael Ikejiani for his perseverance through the three days of the championship and the lengthy playoff.
Cardwell is extremely proud to have won at his home course with family, friends, and fellow members there to support him. “It was pretty special. I’ve never heard a roar like that in junior golf before. I got pretty excited being on the 18th green, and having hundreds of members here, family members, and players in the tournament here supporting me, it was an awesome experience.”
This was Cardwell’s last tournament of the season as he heads to training camp for the Saginaw Spirit in Michigan in two weeks. He is looking forward to having a successful first OHL season this year and said he’ll be back for more golf next golf season.
Michael Ikejiani of Barrie Country Club went home with the Silver medal after a well-played round, while Justin Matthews of Oshawa Golf and Curling club went home with bronze.
McLaughlin and Cardwell both took the opportunity to speak once they received their trophies to thank their supporters, Oshawa Golf and Curling Club, the staff, volunteers, their peers, and a special nod to their parents, who they both thanked sincerely.
Boys Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Ethan Cardwell Oshawa Golf & Curling (p)
|E
|F
|+1
|69
|76
|72
|217
|2
|Michael Ikejiani Barrie CC
|-1
|F
|+1
|74
|72
|71
|217
|3
|Justin Matthews Oshawa Golf & Curling
|+3
|F
|+5
|72
|74
|75
|221
|4
|Thomas Latter Credit Valley Golf & Coun
|+4
|F
|+5
|75
|70
|76
|221
|5
|Gerry Mei Station Creek GC
|-1
|F
|+6
|74
|77
|71
|222
|6
|Luca Ferrara Scarboro Golf & Country C
|+1
|F
|+7
|75
|75
|73
|223
|7
|Connor Logan Mad River GC
|E
|F
|+7
|73
|78
|72
|223
|8
|Nolan Piazza Grand Niagara GC
|+4
|F
|+8
|74
|74
|76
|224
|9
|Romi Dilawri Public Player
|+2
|F
|+9
|80
|71
|74
|225
|10
|Joshua Hayes Idylwylde Golf & Country
|+1
|F
|+9
|72
|80
|73
|225
|11
|Jason Howe Weston G&CC
|+5
|F
|+9
|74
|74
|77
|225
|12
|Alexander Brisebois Public Player
|+1
|F
|+10
|79
|74
|73
|226
|13
|Graem Costigan Galt Country Club
|+7
|F
|+11
|78
|70
|79
|227
|14
|Jocelyn Menard Affiliate Member
|+2
|F
|+12
|78
|76
|74
|228
|15
|Cameron Corbett Lindsay Golf & Country Cl
|+3
|F
|+12
|82
|71
|75
|228
|16
|Isiah Katsube Elmira Golf Club
|+8
|F
|+13
|72
|77
|80
|229
|17
|Peter Blazevic Greystone Golf Club
|+1
|F *
|+14
|83
|74
|73
|230
|18
|Luca Cimoroni Toronto Golf Club
|+3
|F *
|+15
|77
|79
|75
|231
|19
|Josh Stalteri Quarry GC
|+3
|F *
|+16
|80
|77
|75
|232
|20
|Ben Bauer Westmount G & CC
|+8
|F
|+16
|77
|75
|80
|232
|21
|Kavith Ranchagoda Beacon Hall GC
|+7
|F
|+16
|78
|75
|79
|232
|22
|Sam Hogan Rattlesnake Point GC
|+10
|F
|+16
|81
|69
|82
|232
|23
|Karsen Gunter Dalewood GC
|+5
|F *
|+17
|85
|71
|77
|233
|24
|Owen Kim Blue Springs Golf Club
|+2
|F *
|+17
|77
|82
|74
|233
|25
|Ethan Irvine Hamilton G & CC
|+5
|F *
|+17
|77
|79
|77
|233
|26
|Aiden Coyle Public Player
|+7
|F
|+17
|82
|72
|79
|233
|27
|Ben MacLean St. Catharines Golf & Cou
|+8
|F
|+18
|76
|78
|80
|234
|28
|Ethan Phillips Oshawa Golf & Curling
|+4
|F *
|+18
|79
|79
|76
|234
|29
|Zachary Wylie Public Player
|+10
|F
|+18
|75
|77
|82
|234
|30
|Nolan Pierce Oshawa Golf & Curling
|+4
|F *
|+19
|83
|76
|76
|235
|31
|Kiefer Bulau King Valley Golf Club
|+5
|F *
|+19
|80
|78
|77
|235
|32
|Andrew Young Blue Springs Golf Club
|+12
|F
|+20
|79
|73
|84
|236
|33
|Owen Gauder Bayview G&CC
|+9
|F *
|+21
|79
|77
|81
|237
|34
|Spencer Grainger Dalewood GC
|+10
|F *
|+21
|77
|78
|82
|237
|35
|SeHyeon Yi Station Creek GC
|+7
|F *
|+22
|82
|77
|79
|238
|36
|Jack Alward Batteaux Creek GC
|+7
|F *
|+23
|78
|82
|79
|239
|37
|Lucas Ross Midland G & CC
|+8
|F *
|+23
|82
|77
|80
|239
|38
|Weston Farnworth Hamilton G & CC
|+9
|F *
|+25
|80
|80
|81
|241
|39
|Jacob Foxworthy Grey Silo Golf Course
|+16
|F
|+26
|76
|78
|88
|242
|40
|Ethan Gillis Cherry Downs G & CC
|+16
|F *
|+31
|80
|79
|88
|247
Girls’ Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Hailey McLaughlin Granite GC
|E
|F
|+7
|78
|73
|72
|223
|2
|Brooke Rivers Brampton GC
|+4
|F
|+16
|78
|78
|76
|232
|T3
|Jillian A Friyia Highland Country Club
|+3
|F
|+20
|83
|78
|75
|236
|T3
|Alexis McMurray Glen Abbey GC
|+7
|F
|+20
|80
|77
|79
|236
|T5
|Sarah Gallagher Blue Springs Golf Club
|+5
|F
|+21
|85
|75
|77
|237
|T5
|Vanessa Chychrun Beacon Hall GC
|+10
|F
|+21
|77
|78
|82
|237
|7
|Madelin Boyd Lakeridge Links Golf Club
|+12
|F
|+22
|76
|78
|84
|238
|8
|Hailey Katona Tilbury Golf Club
|+7
|F
|+24
|82
|79
|79
|240
|T9
|Megan Miron Hamilton G & CC
|+10
|F
|+27
|82
|79
|82
|243
|T9
|Bo Brown Blue Springs Golf Club
|+6
|F *
|+27
|82
|83
|78
|243
|T9
|Nicole Gal Oakville Golf Club
|+4
|F *
|+27
|83
|84
|76
|243
|12
|Erin Kim Ladies GC of Toronto
|+6
|F *
|+28
|84
|82
|78
|244
|13
|Adele Chun Station Creek GC
|+10
|F *
|+29
|78
|85
|82
|245
|14
|Raesa Sheikh Osprey Valley GC
|+7
|F *
|+34
|84
|87
|79
|250
|15
|Katherine Cranston Oakville Golf Club
|+13
|F *
|+36
|83
|84
|85
|252
|16
|Annie Piggott Lindsay Golf & Country Cl
|+18
|F *
|+39
|86
|79
|90
|255
|17
|Lauren Bevan Whitevale GC
|+14
|F *
|+42
|86
|86
|86
|258
|18
|Megan Fitchett Oshawa Golf & Curling
|+15
|F *
|+43
|86
|86
|87
|259
|19
|Ella Weber Rattlesnake Point GC
|+16
|F *
|+44
|88
|84
|88
|260
|20
|Emily Harlond Shelburne G & CC
|+19
|F *
|+50
|91
|84
|91
|266