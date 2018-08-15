What's New?

McLaughlin and Cardwell Prevail at Ontario Juvenile Golf Championships

August 15, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

(Golf Ontario – Oshawa, Ontario) – Team Ontario member Hailey McLaughlin of Granite Golf Club had a great round on the final day to win the 2018 Investors Group Ontario Juvenile (U17) Championship at the Oshawa Golf and Curling Club. For the week she posted 78-73-72 for a total of 223 to win.  She was steady during the final stanza with three bogie and three birdies to mitigate them. Her nearest rival, Brooke Rivers of Brampton Golf Club, ended up nine strokes in arrears to McLauglin. There was a two-way tie for third place between Jillian A Friyia of Highland Country Club and Alexis McMurray of Glen Abbey Golf Club.

Said McLaughlin of her final day, “I was making a lot of putts on the back nine especially, which was really good…I had a bit of space on the back nine to be a bit more aggressive so I took that chance, and I took that risk, went for it, and it paid off in the end.: She also said that winning her second Golf Ontario Championship of the season feels even more special due to this one her last event of the year. “It was a great way to cap it all off”.

On the boys side of the draw, regulation play ended in a tie between Ethan Cardwell of Oshawa Golf and Country Club, who shot 69-76-72, for a total score of 217, and Michael Ikejiani of Barrie Country Club, who shot 74-72-71, for a total score of 217. The competition was just starting when they tied on the 18th hole where they both sunk great putts that forced a playoff.

Cardwell was triumphant at his home club after five playoff holes where a large crowd gathered around to watch him win. He felt his knowledge of the course was a huge advantage for him in the Championship and played a few risky shots during the playoff, but got away with it due to his knowledge of the greens. Heading into today’s round, Cardwell said that, “having that lead was nice to fall back on … and I just felt confident, I knew if I played patient and slow golf I could get the job done.”

Cardwell acknowledged his competitor Michael Ikejiani for his perseverance through the three days of the championship and the lengthy playoff.

Cardwell is extremely proud to have won at his home course with family, friends, and fellow members there to support him. “It was pretty special. I’ve never heard a roar like that in junior golf before. I got pretty excited being on the 18th green, and having hundreds of members here, family members, and players in the tournament here supporting me, it was an awesome experience.”

This was Cardwell’s last tournament of the season as he heads to training camp for the Saginaw Spirit in Michigan in two weeks. He is looking forward to having a successful first OHL season this year and said he’ll be back for more golf next golf season.

Michael Ikejiani of Barrie Country Club went home with the Silver medal after a well-played round, while Justin Matthews of Oshawa Golf and Curling club went home with bronze.

McLaughlin and Cardwell both took the opportunity to speak once they received their trophies to thank their supporters, Oshawa Golf and Curling Club, the staff, volunteers, their peers, and a special nod to their parents, who they both thanked sincerely.

Boys Leaderboard
Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Ethan Cardwell  Oshawa Golf & Curling (p) E F +1 69 76 72 217
2 Michael Ikejiani  Barrie CC -1 F +1 74 72 71 217
3 Justin Matthews  Oshawa Golf & Curling +3 F +5 72 74 75 221
4 Thomas Latter  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +4 F +5 75 70 76 221
5 Gerry Mei  Station Creek GC -1 F +6 74 77 71 222
6 Luca Ferrara  Scarboro Golf & Country C +1 F +7 75 75 73 223
7 Connor Logan  Mad River GC E F +7 73 78 72 223
8 Nolan Piazza  Grand Niagara GC +4 F +8 74 74 76 224
9 Romi Dilawri  Public Player +2 F +9 80 71 74 225
10 Joshua Hayes  Idylwylde Golf & Country +1 F +9 72 80 73 225
11 Jason Howe  Weston G&CC +5 F +9 74 74 77 225
12 Alexander Brisebois  Public Player +1 F +10 79 74 73 226
13 Graem Costigan  Galt Country Club +7 F +11 78 70 79 227
14 Jocelyn Menard  Affiliate Member +2 F +12 78 76 74 228
15 Cameron Corbett  Lindsay Golf & Country Cl +3 F +12 82 71 75 228
16 Isiah Katsube  Elmira Golf Club +8 F +13 72 77 80 229
17 Peter Blazevic  Greystone Golf Club +1 F * +14 83 74 73 230
18 Luca Cimoroni  Toronto Golf Club +3 F * +15 77 79 75 231
19 Josh Stalteri  Quarry GC +3 F * +16 80 77 75 232
20 Ben Bauer  Westmount G & CC +8 F +16 77 75 80 232
21 Kavith Ranchagoda  Beacon Hall GC +7 F +16 78 75 79 232
22 Sam Hogan  Rattlesnake Point GC +10 F +16 81 69 82 232
23 Karsen Gunter  Dalewood GC +5 F * +17 85 71 77 233
24 Owen Kim  Blue Springs Golf Club +2 F * +17 77 82 74 233
25 Ethan Irvine  Hamilton G & CC +5 F * +17 77 79 77 233
26 Aiden Coyle  Public Player +7 F +17 82 72 79 233
27 Ben MacLean  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +8 F +18 76 78 80 234
28 Ethan Phillips  Oshawa Golf & Curling +4 F * +18 79 79 76 234
29 Zachary Wylie   Public Player +10 F +18 75 77 82 234
30 Nolan Pierce  Oshawa Golf & Curling +4 F * +19 83 76 76 235
31 Kiefer Bulau  King Valley Golf Club +5 F * +19 80 78 77 235
32 Andrew Young  Blue Springs Golf Club +12 F +20 79 73 84 236
33 Owen Gauder  Bayview G&CC +9 F * +21 79 77 81 237
34 Spencer Grainger  Dalewood GC +10 F * +21 77 78 82 237
35 SeHyeon Yi  Station Creek GC +7 F * +22 82 77 79 238
36 Jack Alward  Batteaux Creek GC +7 F * +23 78 82 79 239
37 Lucas Ross  Midland G & CC +8 F * +23 82 77 80 239
38 Weston Farnworth  Hamilton G & CC +9 F * +25 80 80 81 241
39 Jacob Foxworthy  Grey Silo Golf Course +16 F +26 76 78 88 242
40 Ethan Gillis  Cherry Downs G & CC +16 F * +31 80 79 88 247

Girls’ Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Hailey McLaughlin  Granite GC E F +7 78 73 72 223
2 Brooke Rivers  Brampton GC +4 F +16 78 78 76 232
T3 Jillian A Friyia  Highland Country Club +3 F +20 83 78 75 236
T3 Alexis McMurray  Glen Abbey GC +7 F +20 80 77 79 236
T5 Sarah Gallagher  Blue Springs Golf Club +5 F +21 85 75 77 237
T5 Vanessa Chychrun  Beacon Hall GC +10 F +21 77 78 82 237
7 Madelin Boyd  Lakeridge Links Golf Club +12 F +22 76 78 84 238
8 Hailey Katona  Tilbury Golf Club +7 F +24 82 79 79 240
T9 Megan Miron  Hamilton G & CC +10 F +27 82 79 82 243
T9 Bo Brown  Blue Springs Golf Club +6 F * +27 82 83 78 243
T9 Nicole Gal  Oakville Golf Club +4 F * +27 83 84 76 243
12 Erin Kim  Ladies GC of Toronto +6 F * +28 84 82 78 244
13 Adele Chun  Station Creek GC +10 F * +29 78 85 82 245
14 Raesa Sheikh  Osprey Valley GC +7 F * +34 84 87 79 250
15 Katherine Cranston  Oakville Golf Club +13 F * +36 83 84 85 252
16 Annie Piggott  Lindsay Golf & Country Cl +18 F * +39 86 79 90 255
17 Lauren Bevan  Whitevale GC +14 F * +42 86 86 86 258
18 Megan Fitchett  Oshawa Golf & Curling +15 F * +43 86 86 87 259
19 Ella Weber  Rattlesnake Point GC +16 F * +44 88 84 88 260
20 Emily Harlond  Shelburne G & CC +19 F * +50 91 84 91 266

