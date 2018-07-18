McLaughlin Wins Ontario Junior Girls’ Match Play For A Second Time

Team Ontario member Hailey McLaughlin from Granite Golf Club defeated Manuela Rincon Torres 2&1 to win the Ontario Jr. (U19) Girls’ Match Play Championship on July 17 at the Midland Golf & Country Club. She is now a two-time champion of the event, having also won the championship in 2016.

McLaughlin was familiar with Torres and realized the final test could be a significant one. Going into “the final round today, I was just thinking, play my own game, I’ve played with Manuela before, she’s a great player, so I knew definitely it was going to be a close match,” shared the sixteen year-old McLaughlin.

She won the match on the 17th hole by sinking a 20-foot putt for birdie.

McLaughlin’s advance in the field came through a strong line-up of competitors. She won the first round against Mandy Zeng of Blue Springs Golf Club 9&8, then the Quarter Finals against Nicole Gal of Oakville Golf Club 4&2. She then went onto the Semi-Finals where she defeated Sarah Gallagher of Blue Springs Golf Club by 5&4 to advance to the final.

