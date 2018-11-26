McMaster Honours Graduates And Innovator of New Golf & Resort Program

(Hamilton, Ontario) – McMaster University Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) held its fall graduation ceremonies earlier this month, awarding certificates and diplomas to more than 150 graduates from its 30+ programs. Among those honoured were the first graduates from McMaster’s new Business of Golf and Resort Management program.

Also during graduation ceremonies, McMaster University CCE presented Grant Fraser with an Appreciation and Exceptional Service Award for his work in the development and advancement of golf management education in the new online Business of Golf and Resort Management program.

“It was a great night for our new Golf and Resort Management program,” said Executive Director, Lorraine Carter. “Not only were we able to present our diploma to the first graduates from the program, we were able to acknowledge and thank Grant for his contributions as well.”

“Grant is not only our lead instructor in the program but also our connection to the golf industry.He has worked hard the past year helping us develop and promote the program both in Canada and internationally. It was my pleasure to recognize him as our 2018 CCE Appreciation Award recipient,” said Carter.

In Canada, golf is a significant contributor to the national economy. Adult learners and professionals looking to enter this exciting global industry have the opportunity to sharpen their management skills through McMaster CCE’s new golf and resort management program. Students who complete the online 10-course program will earn both a diploma from McMaster University CCE and an industry credential from the Golf Management Institute of Canada (GMIC).

“I am delighted to be a part of the McMaster CCE team,” said Fraser when asked to comment after receiving his award.“The original GMIC online program in golf management was developed in 1999 to train the future leaders in the Canadian golf industry. Now, through McMaster’s CCE, the program is even better. McMaster has a world-class reputation and to be able to offer this unique program at one of Canada’s best universities is truly an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to pursue a management career in the global golf industry. I feel very honoured to have been presented with this award,” said Fraser.

The McMaster CCE program is open enrollment, which means no application is required. Interested students are invited to register anytime at www.mcmastercce.ca