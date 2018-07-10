McNeely and Orr Win Summer Open Titles on Flagstick.com Players Tour

The Summer Open on the Flagstick.com Players Tour for PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone golf professionals was played on Monday, July 9th at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club located just south of Manotick, Ontario.

With the oppressive heat wave continuing and a steady cooling breeze blowing, a generous field of area golf professionals teed up their golf balls between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

First on the course in the Flagstick.com event was the group of PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Senior Professionals.

Backing up his Spring Open win was Colin Orr from the Ottawa Athletic Club with his even par round of 71. Colin pretty much summed up the feelings of the entire field when interviewed after he had been declared the winner of the senior division.

“You know what; it’s my home course, I grew up here, I love Carleton and I used to live on the fifth hole. The course is in absolutely fantastic shape and the greens are amazing. Joel has done a great job. Gord’s staff did a great job. But above all else, those greens are unbelievable. Thank you very much Carleton Members for letting us play today. I know it’s Monday and it’s a busy day here and we appreciate you letting us come and play.”

Also receiving cheques in the senior division were Rivermead’s Bob Flaro, Cedarhill’s Greg White and John Watson from Golf-O-Max.

“I think just the conservative point of attack was my plan today”, said Smiths Falls’ Dan McNeely about his win with an even par score of 71 in the Main Division. He continued, “I just kept it between the tree lines, hit the greens and was patient all day. Seventy-one was a good score for me today. I was happy with it. Like I’ve said, I’ve had some issues before out here when you get too aggressive off the tee. It’s narrow in spots and there are a lot of doglegs and if you’re not extremely sharp then a conservative approach seems best.”

Dan finished in a tie with Hyland’s Matt Peterson in regulation forcing a sudden-win playoff. On the first and only playoff hole Dan’s par was better than Matt’s bogey and we had a champion. Tied for third place with scores of 73 were Hylands’ Marc-Andre Piette and Kingsway Park’s Michel Dagenais. Tied for fifth place with scores of 74 was Graham Gunn from the White Sands Golf and Practice Centre, Prescott’s Bill Minkhorst and PGA of Canada Member Chris Learmonth.

Next up for the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone golf professionals on the Flagstick.com Players Tour is their Senior Championship at the Mississippi Golf Club on Monday, July 23rd followed by their Pro – Pro competition on Monday, July 30th at The Marshes Golf Club.

