19th Metcalfe Charity Classic Sets Fundraising Record

The 19th edition of the Charity Classic presented by Flagstick Golf Magazine was held at the Metcalfe Golf Club in the south end of Ottawa on July 10th and the result was a record return for the benefitting organization.

Once again the Osgoode Care Centre was the cause that the 128 players in the field were playing for, and the result was some $13,750 raised. The nineteen-year total of funds raised by the event has now reached over $153,000.

The festivities included golf, auctions, raffles, and various fun contests. On the Flagstick “beat the pro hole” two young golfers, Matt and Palmer, raised $500.

Prize Winners on the day included:

Mixed Foursome – 6

Sue Stacey Wendy Morris Steve Bent Chris Stacey

1st Place Foursome -10

Scott Thomas Ryan Larose Jim Quinn Brian Pilon

Best Female Team + 1

Agnes Lee Colleen McEvoy Lorna Dewan Lorraine Downey

3 Picture 1 word – Trivia Winners

Al Bezanson Paul Elford Shane Vahey Lou McGuire

Closest to the Keg: Bob Maysenholder

Closest to the Pin Men: Klaus Wiebe & Women CA Robertson

Longest Putt: Pat Poirier

David Eggett, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Osgoode Care Centre, accepted the cheque on behalf of the Care Centre and thanked the players, sponsors and the Metcalfe Golf Club for the support. $11,000 will go towards a lift to help residents get in and out of beds more easily. The remaining funds will be used to help existing residents by funding activities, crafts and other items.

Rob Howell thanked Flagstick Golf Magazine and all sponsors for their continued support of the event. Howell noted, “We are very fortunate to have so many local people support this great cause in our community each and every year. We are thrilled to have raised these funds and look forward to the 2020 event on Wednesday July 15th, 2020.”

For more about the Metcalfe Charity Classic visit this link.