Metcalfe Charity Classic A Success Once Again

A long-standing charity golf event has once again had a successful outcome.

The 18th version of the Metcalfe Charity Classic enjoyed a picturesque day at the Metcalfe Golf Club on July 11, 2018.

The south Ottawa area golf course was once again raising funds for the Osgoode Care Centre and more than 120 golfers turned out in full support of the initiative.

Golfers participated in a fun scramble format. Each player received a flagstick cap as a tee gift. All players enjoyed the new 3 picture, one-word trivia contest, featuring Metcalfe golf, community and golf people, places and things.

The players also had more fun on the course thanks to raffles and contests including Flagstick putting Contest, AMPED Sports Lab Golf Strength Challenge & George Darouze Water Hole.

It was all followed by a roast beef & pasta buffet as well as a silent auction to raise additional funds.

While charity was the big winner on the day additional prize winners included:

Low Mixed Foursome at -7: Janet McEvoy, Catherine Armstrong, Phil Quinn & Delmer Arnstrong

1st Place Foursome at -12: Bob Bonnar, Dave Bain, Joe Pietrebon, and Bob Maysenhoelder

Best Female Team at +1: Corinne Fisher, Kelly Quinn, Jacke Bezanson, and Karen Sheldrick

Three Picture/One Word Trivia Winners: Rob Gosse, Kerry Kershaw, John Valentine, Karen Belanger

Closest to the Keg: Linda Scrivens

Closest to the Pin (Men): Jamie Pounder (Women): Pat Kaefer

Longest Putt: Pat Poirier

During the evening celebrations Metcalfe Golf Club General Manager Rob Howell provided the crowd with a history of the event that began in 2001 as part of the club’s 25th anniversary tournament. That first edition raised $1,000. Howell commented on the number of players who have played almost every year of the event.

This year’s event, thanks to the participants, sponsors, and contests, raised another $12,500 for the Osgoode Care Centre, a long-term care facility located not far from the golf course.

David Eggett, Chair of the Board of Directors accepted the cheque on behalf of the Care Centre and thanked the players, sponsors and the Metcalfe Golf Club for the support. $10,500 will go towards the redevelopment project the Care Centre needs to go through to comply with ministry regulations. The remaining funds will be used to help existing residents by funding activities, crafts and other items.

Rob thanked Flagstick Golf Magazine and all sponsors for their continued support of the event. Rob said, “We are very fortunate to have so many local people support this great cause in our community each and every year. We are thrilled to have raised these funds and look forward to breaking the $150,000 total on July 10, 2019.”