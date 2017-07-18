Metcalfe Charity Classic Continues To Give Back To Community

A long-standing charity golf event has once again had a successful outcome.

Despite Spring weather conditions that threatened to hamper play, the 17th version of the Metcalfe Charity Classic at the Metcalfe Golf Club went off without a hitch on July 12, 2017.

The south Ottawa area golf course was once again raising funds for the Osgoode Care Centre and more than 130 golfers turned out in full support of the initiative.

In keeping with the 150th birthday of Canada celebrations taking place throughout the country this year, the event was appropriately themed. Participants received a Canadian leaf-shaped bottle of local Maple Syrup at registration and were challenged with Canadiana trivia questions at each hole of their round.

The players also had more fun on the course thanks to raffles and contests including a Canada 150 putting Contest, Merivale Chiropractic Closest to the Pin Contest, Cooper Physio Balloon Game, AMPED Sports Lab Mobility Challenge & the George Darouze Water Hole.

It was all followed by a roast beef & pasta buffet as well as a silent and live auction (with auctioneer Steve James) to raise additional funds.

While charity was the big winner on the day additional prize winners included:

Low Mixed Foursome at -2: Corrine Fisher, Reg Fisher, Jeff Quinn & Kelly Quinn

1st Place Foursome at -5: Jack Martin, Phil Quinn, Steve Quinn & Chris McEvoy

2nd Most Honest: Winnie Kerfoot, Karen Sheldrick, Donna Gordon & Joyce

Trivia Winners: Doris Morrow, Clare O’Brien, Wendy Wales, Fraser Wales

Closest to the Canadian Flag: Karen Houldsworth

Closest to the Pin (Men): John Bentley (Women): Lorna Dewan

Longest Putt: Janet McEvoy

Merivale Chiropractor Closest to the Pin: Richard Gardner

During the evening celebrations Metcalfe Golf Club General Manager Rob Howell provided the crowd with a history of the event that began in 2001 as part of the club’s 25th anniversary tournament. That first edition raised $1,000.

This year’s event, thanks to the participants, sponsors, and contests, raised another $11,500 for the Osgoode Care Centre, a long-term care facility located not far from the golf course.

David Eggett, Chair of the Board of Directors accepted a cheque from the event on behalf of the Care Centre and thanked the players, sponsors and the Metcalfe Golf Club for the support. $10,000 will go towards the redevelopment project the Care Centre needs to go through to comply with ministry regulations. The remaining funds will be used to help existing residents by funding activities, crafts and other items.

Howell concluded the evening by thanking Flagstick Golf Magazine, the presenting sponsor, for their continued support. The event has now raised some $127,000 for the community.

“We are very fortunate to have so many local people support this great cause in our community each and every year. We are thrilled to have raised these funds and look forward to breaking $140,000 at next year’s event on July 11, 2018.”