Metcalfe Hosts CJGA Humber College PGM Open

A field of golfers took to the Metcalfe Golf Club in the south end of Ottawa over the May 12/13 weekend to contest for titles at the Canadian Junior Golf Association (CJGA) Humber College PGM Open.

There were four category titles up for grabs as the young golf athletes of Eastern Ontario begin to get their competitive golf season underway.

Leading the low scoring was the Junior Boys Division (U19) where Romi Dilawri of Ottawa posted to 76-74 for a slim one-stroke victory over Malcolm Simpson of Nepean. Ben Miles of Ottawa placed third.

Taking top spot in the other three divisions (with more limited size fields) were Camille Lapierre-Oulette of Granby, Quebec in the Junior Girls (U19) Lauren Gervais of Nepean in the Bantam Girls (U15), and Ellis Kinnaird of Carleton Place in the Bantam Boys (U15).

You can see the full leaderboard at this link.