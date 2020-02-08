Michael Gligic Honoured As First Lifetime Member of the Great Lakes Tour

He’s plying his trade on the PGA TOUR now but for his formative years Ontario’s Michael Gligic spent his time developing his golf game on the Great Lakes Tour (GLT) in his home province.

In fact, in the 19-year history of the Hamilton, Ontario-based circuit, the Burlington golfer has been a member for a dozen of those seasons.

As a result of that, and his advancement through golf to the top pro league in the world, the Great Lakes Tour is honouring Gligic as their first Lifetime Member.

Gligic, who advanced to the PGA TOUR for this the 2019-20 season largely on the strength of a win on at the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Panama Championship, first joined the GLT in 2006 as a sixteen year-old amateur. In 2008 he turned pro has followed with progressive career through the various echelons of the pro game.

The Directors of the GLT recently decided to create a Life Membership category to honour the players, “that have displayed loyalty, perseverance and outstanding playing ability while advancing through the ranks of professional golf to the PGA TOUR.”

There was no better example of that than Gligic and he was delighted by the recognition.

”Being named the first GLT lifetime member is such an honour,” Gligic is quoted in a GLT release. ”I have made many lifelong friends, had many unforgettable moments and the GLT provided the competition I needed to propel my game to the next level and it played an important part in reaching the PGA TOUR. I am truly thankful for this honour.”

Gligic had his last win on the GLT in 2016 at the Barrie Classic and concluded his run as a tour member in 2018.

He is among some five dozen players who have used the GLT as a stepping stone to playing on the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.

”We have been fortunate enough to watch Michael’s progression through the years,” says GLT President Jim Kenesky. “From a 16-year-old amateur in 2006, to turning professional in 2008, to winning multiple times and leading our Order of Merit in 2011, to winning on the Mackenzie Tour in 2012, to winning on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 and then gaining membership on the PGA TOUR. ‘Michael is the definition of perseverance, a role model to many young professionals and junior golfers across Canada. In our opinion, Michael’s story is one that will continue to motivate golfers and continue to grow the game of golf in our country.”

GLT Lifetime membership has been set with the following criteria but not limited to:

Multiple years as a member in good standing of the GLT

Winner on the GLT or Winner of GLT Order of Merit

Mackenzie Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamerica or PGA TOUR China Status

Korn Ferry Tour Status

Full Status on PGA TOUR or European Tour

”Michael has set the standard of what our lifetime membership should be. What separates Michael from the other distinguished players that have utilized our Tour is the length of time he continued to support the GLT and the grass roots level of professional golf in Canada,” continued Kenesky. ”There were many pathways available to him around the World to progress through the ranks. He has won at all levels on his way to the PGA TOUR and we remain grateful that Michael chose the GLT and has proven that no one should give up on their dreams.”