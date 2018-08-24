Mid-Day Report: Brooke Stays On Track With Another 66

Regina, Saskatchewan – After her opening round at the 2018 CP Women’s Open in Regina on Thursday, Brooke Henderson indicated she what her plan was for the rest of the week after her 66 put her in a tie for 6th place.

“So I’m happy to get 6-under, but as you can see, the leaderboard is full of under-par rounds. Hopefully I can do something similar tomorrow.”

On Friday, she made her wish come true.

Henderson, who was out in the morning draw on day two, repeated her first day success with another 66, It came courtesy of a seven-birdie, one-bogey effort of the Wascana Country Club course. The single scar on the card came on the back side of the course, which she played first (card below), but after that bauble she was steady on the way to the clubhouse where she found herself one stroke off the lead as she completed play.

While the score was the same, Brooke says her path to the number took a slightly altered course.

“You know, I got it there very differently, but overall, I feel like I’m hitting the ball in great spots, and my putter is really bailing me out sometimes, and it’s also making putts that I don’t make every single week. So it’s definitely — I’ve kind of just ran off the momentum and made a lot of birdies, which is really fun, and I feel like both rounds are sort of comparable even though they’re extremely different conditions, if that makes sense.”

She continues to depend on a strong putting stroke but it in her mind, it is not her only asset this week.

“Definitely have a lot of confidence in it this week, which is always amazing when you can depend on that club. But I think overall, everything is kind of going really well. I’m hitting the ball in good spots and then I’m making putts when I have birdie opportunities. I think overall, my game is in a good spot.”

Brooke is now -12 as she heads into the weekend. How far she is back of the lead is yet to be determined as the afternoon wave takes to the course.

Amy Yang was leading at -13 when Brooke reached the clubhouse.

To follow the leaderboard see this link.