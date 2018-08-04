Mike Martz Named as University of Waterloo Men’s Golf Coach

The Department of Athletics and Recreation at the University of Waterloo has announced that Mike Martz has been hired as the next head coach of the men’s golf program.

Martz, of Breslau, Ontario, has more than 35 years of experience in the Canadian golf industry, and is one of the top certified golf coaches in Canada. Mike is a Class A member of the PGA of Canada. Also through PGA of Canada Mike became Certified in Coaching New Competitors in 2012 and Certified in Coaching Developing Competitors in 2015 – both distinctions only a handful of coaches in Canada have.

Martz has also been a head coach for the regional development team (Under 17) with Golf Ontario and a teaching and coaching professional at the Golf Performance Centre.

“We are thrilled to have Mike as the next head coach of our illustrious men’s golf program,” said associate director Brian Bourque. “His resume speaks volumes with an extensive background in teaching and developing young golfers in our region.”

Martz has been an assistant and head professional at the Conestoga Country Club, associate professional at the prestigious Westmount Golf Club and head professional at Rockway and Doon Valley Golf Clubs.

In addition to his accolades at local golf clubs, Martz has been the head coach of Team Ontario boys’ team at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg and the coach of the Canadian Junior Girls Championship in 2015/16.

Currently Martz is a Community Golf Coach Workshop Facilitator with the PGA of Canada developing safe and appropriate programs for junior golfers.

“This is a very distinct honour for me to join the Warriors golf program as their next head coach,” said Martz. “I look forward to building on the legacy and reputation of the Warrior golf program that Dave Hollinger, Jack Pearse and many others have contributed to over the years.”

Other notable facts of Martz includes him competing in the US National Long Drive Championships from 1984-89 holding the US record for 10 years (359 yards). He also won the Canadian Long Drive Championship in 1983 and 1985. Martz holds the course record at Conestoga Country Club (Goose/Village) with a score of 60 and has jarred 14 hole-in-ones.