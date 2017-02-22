Mike Weir Charity Event To Be Played In Ottawa Area

For the very first time in it’s 11 year-history, the Mike Weir Miracle Golf Drive For Kids will visit the National Capital Region.

The charity tournament, a partnership between the Weir Foundation and the Children’s Miracle Network that has now raised more than $5 million for partner charities, is scheduled to be played at the Rideau View Golf in Manotick, Ontario on September 10/11, 2017.

The 8-time PGA Tour winner and 2003 Masters Champion will be in attendance as the event raises fund for CHEO (Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario) Foundation. Funds will be be targeted to purchase breathing devices for children, a new CT scanner, and will support research.

The two days will be packed full of activities, including a junior golf tournament, cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, a Champion’s Tournament, and a Champion’s Dinner.

For those participating, there will also be a special golf clinic with the pro that is considered to be Canada’s most successful golfer.

For more information on sponsorship and participation opportunities you can visit this CHEO Foundation page.