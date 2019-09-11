Mike Weir Foundation Tournament Adds Major Sponsors

Things are just getting better for a new event in support of the foundation led by one of Canada’s greatest golfers.

The Mike Weir Foundation this week revealed that LiUMA and NOVA Chemicals has stepped up as Founding Sponsors of The Mike Weir Par 3 Challenge for Mental Health.

The sold-out event is set to take place on September 19th at the course where the 2003 Masters Champion honed his skills as a junior, the Huron Oaks Golf Club in Sarnia, Ontario.

The tournament, through the Foundation, will donate the funds raised to the new Sarnia-Lambton youth mental health and addictions centre.

In a release Weir commented on the addition of the new sponsors and the intent of their first big event.

“I’m so thankful to see organizations like LiUNA and NOVA Chemicals give back to our community so generously. We are proud to have them on board to help us raise much needed funds for an ACCESS Open Minds facility in Sarnia”.

LiUNA is the Labourers’ International Union of North America which represents a half million construction workers in North America.

Mike Maitland, Manager Sarnia Local 1089 noted in a released statement, “The hard working men and women of LiUNA are so proud to partner with Sarnia’s hometown hero, Mike Weir on this important initiative. We’ve always been proud of Mike for how much he gives back to our community and we’re honoured to play a role in helping him do so with the par 3 challenge.”

NOVA Chemicals Corporation is a plastics and chemical company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with Executive Offices in the Pittsburgh suburb of Moon Township, Pennsylvania and Lambton County, Ontario.

The latest effort by the Mike Foundation follows a decade and a half of community involvement across the nation and it has come full circle. Founded in 2004 and having raised more than $7 million for children’s health charities, their very first donation was made to the Bluewater Health Foundation that year. BHF is one of the one of the partner organizations in the new ACCESS Open Minds site for Sarnia-Lambton.