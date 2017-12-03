Mike Weir Ties For 15th at Australian PGA Championship

It appears that Sunday was a good day for older PGA TOUR players to return to form.

Not only was Tiger Woods exerting his presence at the Hero World Challenge, but earlier in the day Mike Weir put on his own show of redemption.

The Canadian turned back the clock with a closing 67 (-5) to tie for 15th place at the Australian PGA Championship.

The 2003 Masters Champion saved his best game of the week for the last as he went bogey-free over the course at the RACV Royal Pines Resort in Benowa, Queensland. It complemented opening rounds of 73-69, and 71 that left him at -8 total for the week,

It is his best finish worldwide since a 2nd place at the HP Byron Nelson Championship in 2014.

Maybe he needs to climb tall building for inspiration before every tournament. (See Skypoint video below)

Australian PGA Championship Final Leaderboard