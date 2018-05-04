Minto Golf Tournament Will Benefit Youth Skating Programs

Ottawa’s Minto Skating Club is hosting a golf tournament on June 9th as a fundraiser for their Youth Skating Programs.

The charity event will be held at the Meadows Golf & Country Club in Gloucester.

The $95 entry fee includes 18 holes of golf with power cart, bbq lunch, hors d’oeurves and prizing.

There will be multiple on-course contests and a $10,000 prize for a hole-in-one.

Sign up at www.mintoskatingclub.com or see the linked poster for more information.

MSC Golf Tourament Poster 2018-05-01