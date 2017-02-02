Mizuno Golf Renews Agreement With Canadian Junior Golf Association

As they celebrate a quarter century of operations in 2017, the Canadian Junior Golf Association (CJGA) has announced more sponsorship news following recent word of deals with Freedom 55 Financial and TaylorMade Golf.

The CJGA announced Thursday that Mizuno Canada will continue its sponsorship of the CJGA Mizuno National Junior Golf Championship. The agreement will extend through 2018 with the option for 2019.

The CJGA’s national stroke play championship is the key event in the sponsorship.

“Mizuno Canada is proud to be a sponsor of the CJGA and junior golf in Canada” said Mark Hansen, Director Sales & Marketing – Golf/Running Divisions. “As a premier golf brand we look forward to working with the CJGA to ensure continued success of the Mizuno National Championship. The quality of play and sportsmanship at these CJGA events is incredible and we are pleased to be associated with the CJGA these talented young players.”

“We are pleased to continue the long standing relationship with Mizuno Canada as title sponsor of our national stroke play championship,” states Brad Parkins, COO of the CJGA. “The continued support of junior golf Mizuno has provided over the years is significant and we are very happy to be aligning one of our premier events with Mizuno, a premium brand in the industry.”

The 2017 CJGA Mizuno National Junior Golf Championship will be conducted at Greenhills Golf Club in London, Ontario.