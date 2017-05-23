Monet Chun Runs Away With Golf Ontario Junior Girls’ Spring Classic

STOUFFVILLE (ON) — The Investors Group Junior Girls’ Spring Classic wrapped up on May 22 at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Stouffville. Heading into the final round Richmond Hill’s Monet Chun was eight clear of the field in the girls’ competition. It proved insurmountable for the rest of the field.

Chun, 16-years-old from Summit Golf & Country Club, capped off an impressive week with an 11-stroke win. The Golf Canada Development Squad and former Team Ontario member finished the final round two-over (74). After an even front nine, Chun would bogey 10 and 17, but still took the win comfortably. She finished the tournament four-over (71-75-74-220).

After the win, Chun spoke about what helped her this week to capture the title. “It was a tough week here at Sleepy Hollow. I struggled with my putting, but my shots helped to keep me in good shape.”

“Coming into the round I tried to focus on staying even and remain consistent throughout the day. I have been playing in the Spring Classic for about five or six years and think it is a great tournament to win considering all of the top players who have played in it before,” added Chun.

Picking up the silver was Maple’s Alyssa DiMarcantonio. DiMarcantonio, from Station Creek Golf Club, began the day in second but was unable to catch the leader. The 14-year-old did begin the day two-under, but would finish five-over (77). She ended the tournament at 15-over (75-79-77-231).

Rounding out the top three with the bronze was Richmond Hill’s Emily Zhu. Zhu, 13, started the round in a four-way tie for third but separated herself from the pack. Zhu followed up an even front nine by going four-over on the back. That brought her tournament total to 16-over (75-81-76-232).

Final Leaderboard