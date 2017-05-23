What's New?

Monet Chun Runs Away With Golf Ontario Junior Girls’ Spring Classic

May 23, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Monet Chun (Photo: Golf Ontario)

STOUFFVILLE (ON) — The Investors Group Junior Girls’ Spring Classic wrapped up on May 22 at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Stouffville. Heading into the final round Richmond Hill’s Monet Chun was eight clear of the field in the girls’ competition. It proved insurmountable for the rest of the field.

Chun, 16-years-old from Summit Golf & Country Club, capped off an impressive week with an 11-stroke win. The Golf Canada Development Squad and former Team Ontario member finished the final round two-over (74). After an even front nine, Chun would bogey 10 and 17, but still took the win comfortably. She finished the tournament four-over (71-75-74-220).

After the win, Chun spoke about what helped her this week to capture the title. “It was a tough week here at Sleepy Hollow. I struggled with my putting, but my shots helped to keep me in good shape.”

“Coming into the round I tried to focus on staying even and remain consistent throughout the day. I have been playing in the Spring Classic for about five or six years and think it is a great tournament to win considering all of the top players who have played in it before,” added Chun.

Picking up the silver was Maple’s Alyssa DiMarcantonio. DiMarcantonio, from Station Creek Golf Club, began the day in second but was unable to catch the leader. The 14-year-old did begin the day two-under, but would finish five-over (77). She ended the tournament at 15-over (75-79-77-231).

Rounding out the top three with the bronze was Richmond Hill’s Emily Zhu. Zhu, 13, started the round in a four-way tie for third but separated herself from the pack. Zhu followed up an even front nine by going four-over on the back. That brought her tournament total to 16-over (75-81-76-232).

Final Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Monet Chun  The Summit G&CC +2 F +4 71 75 74 220
2 Alyssa DiMarcantonio  Station Creek GC +5 F +15 75 79 77 231
3 Emily Zhu  National Pines Golf Club +4 F +16 75 81 76 232
4 Jasmine Ly  Kingsville Golf & Country +7 F +19 79 77 79 235
5 Taylor Kehoe  West Haven G & CC +9 F +21 78 78 81 237
T6 Hailey Katona  Tilbury Golf Club +5 F +22 83 78 77 238
T6 Emily Ward  Public Player +10 F +22 79 77 82 238
8 Kristen Giles  Cutten Fields +11 F +24 79 78 83 240
9 Cynthia Zhao  Station Creek GC +7 F +28 78 87 79 244
10 Victoria Zheng  Station Creek GC +9 F +30 81 84 81 246
11 Lexie McKay  King’s Riding GC +10 F +31 86 79 82 247
12 Adele Chun  Station Creek GC +10 F +33 85 82 82 249
13 Hailey McLaughlin  Cedar Brae GC +10 F +35 83 86 82 251
T14 Kiley Rodrigues  Cataraqui Golf & Country +14 F +36 84 82 86 252
T14 Shannon Coffey  Roseland Golf & Curling C +15 F +36 84 81 87 252
16 Sukriti Harjai  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +9 F +37 84 88 81 253
17 Catherine Zhang  Station Creek GC +11 F +39 81 91 83 255
18 Vaijayanti Bharkhada  Caledon Woods GC +13 F +41 85 87 85 257
19 Ashley Chow  The Lake Joseph Club +16 F +42 86 84 88 258
20 Alexis McMurray  Glen Abbey GC +9 F +43 91 87 81 259
21 Sarah Cushing  Brockville CC +14 F +45 86 89 86 261
22 Ellis Harvie  St. George’s Golf & Count +18 F +46 87 85 90 262
T23 Raesa Sheikh  Cedar Brae GC +13 F +47 97 81 85 263
T23 Jue Wen  Cedar Brae GC +13 F +47 87 91 85 263
T23 Ava Koukofikas  Cedar Brae GC +18 F +47 85 88 90 263
26 Vanessa Chychrun  Beacon Hall GC +17 F +48 83 92 89 264
27 Jillian A Friyia  Highland Country Club +18 F +50 89 87 90 266
28 Hansika Tathgur  Rattlesnake Point GC +20 F +52 85 91 92 268
T29 Morgan Rutledge  Shelburne G & CC +10 F +54 95 93 82 270
T29 Logan Hackett  Rattlesnake Point GC +17 F +54 88 93 89 270
31 Megan Fitchett  Lakeridge Links Golf Club +14 F +55 93 92 86 271
32 Sasha Baker  Dunnville Golf & Country +15 F +57 100 86 87 273
33 Katherine Cranston  Blue Springs Golf Club +21 F +62 90 95 93 278
34 Maggie Jennings-Campbell  Shelburne G & CC +22 F +63 89 96 94 279
35 Mackenzie Morrison  St. George’s Golf & Count +21 F +65 92 96 93 281
36 Jordan Jarrett  Public Player +35 F +83 94 98 107 299
37 Madeline Choi  Craigowan G & CC +39 F +110 110 105 111 326

