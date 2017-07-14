Moe Norman Biography Gets A Big Update

Many golfers can’t get enough of Moe Norman stories, and writer Tim O’Connor is aiming to please them.

The author of the biography on the famed Canadian ball-striker is serving up more tales of the beloved figure in an updated and expanded second version of “The Feeling of Greatness: The Moe Norman Story”.

The original version, published in 1995, is considered by many to be the definitive chronicle of Norman’s life. The second edition has been expanded to 336 pages, includes new photography, and adds in many untold anecdotes (43 of them) from golf luminaries like Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino, and Nick Price.

“After his death in 2004, I felt compelled to update Moe’s story to put his life in perspective, explore his legacy, and to properly document the last 10 years of his life when many wonderful and sad things happened to him,” said O’Connor, an author of four books, including The Single Plane Golf Swing: Play Golf the Moe Norman Way, co-written with golf professional Todd Graves.

“There were many parts of Moe’s life that were not fully explored in the first edition, notably his spiritual side, as well as his long-overdue recognition as one of the game’s greats, his relationship with Titleist, his struggle with heart disease, and indeed my own relationship with him.

“I felt that we could learn a lot more about Moe, and from him—especially how he persevered in a frightening world that treated him harshly. He was an under-appreciated genius who left an incredible legacy,” said O’Connor, a mental performance coach and coach of the University of Guelph (Ontario) golf team.

The new version of the book is more than just a “freshening up”, the original chapters have been re-written and updated and it also highlights the years after the volume was originally published, the period from 1995 until Norman’s death in 2004.

The updated work is available through Amazon (in both the U.S. and Canada) and fans of Moe are invited to a launch party taking place at Blue Springs Golf Club in Acton, Ontario on July 17th at 7 p.m.

Author Tim O’Connor will be on hand to sign books and share Moe stories with his fans.

Those interested can RSVP Tim O’Connor at tim@oconnorgolf.ca