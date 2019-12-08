More Moves In The Golf Shaft Market: True Sports Acquires Aerotech Golf

True Sports, the parent company of golf shaft manufacturer True Temper Sports, is growing again.

The Tennessee-based company, which recently added premium shaft Canadian manufacturer ACCRA/PGMC to their fold, has acquired Aerotech Golf.

Aerotech is widely known for their SteelFiber composite iron shafts, which have a solid presence among players on the professional tours, with equipment manufacturers, and clubmakers.

The origins of Aerotech Sports goes back to 1994 as a supplier to many top manufacturers. They launched their own branding on shafts in 2002, and then in 2005 they split off to establish Aerotech Golf in 2005.

True Temper has an iconic place in golf, dating back to their establishment in 1902 as the American Fork & Hoe Company. The transition from the wide-spread use of hickory shafts to steel shafts in the 1930’s propelled them to new heights, soon putting them on the top of the industry.

1997 saw them begin their acquisition of other shaft brands with the purchase of Grafalloy. They bought up steel manufacturer Royal Precision in 2001. In 2010 they made their 10 billionth steel shaft at their Emory, Mississippi golf plant.

“We are thrilled to add Aerotech to our stable of products. Their innovative SteelFiber line of shafts is extremely popular in the aftermarket and has won more professional golf events than any other graphite iron shaft.” said Don Brown, senior director of marketing and innovation for TRUE Sports’ golf division.

David Walker, vice president of sales and marketing for TRUE Sports, is excited about the acquisition, “Adding the SteelFiber line of shafts to our company makes perfect sense. As the market leader in golf shaft design and manufacturing having this multi-material technology opens even more doors for our R&D team.’

The acquisition will have implications for Canadian-based PGMC/ACCRA as their Kingston, Ontario warehouse and offices will be utilized as the distribution point for the Aerotech product.

We will have more details on this from their team in the days to come.