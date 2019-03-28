Canadians Share Title At Florida Mini-Tour Event

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Canadians David Morland IV and Dennis Hendershott were declared co-champions Wednesday in the Winter Haven Classic, the opening event of the 23rd season on the Sunbelt Senior Professional Golf Tour. They matched 54-hole scores of two under par 214 at the Country Club of Winter Haven.

“When we finished, the course was crowded and it would have been difficult to squeeze in a playoff,” said Don Barnes, founder and commissioner of the Sunbelt Tour, “so they decided to split the purse,” each collecting $2,000 from the $6,200 total in the Open division for players 47 and older.

No one in the field broke par the final round, Morland and Hendershott scoring 73 and 74, respectively. In 54 holes, Morland made 17 birdies, 11 bogeys and 2 double bogeys. Hendershott had 12 birdies (4 each day), 8 bogeys and one double.

Both Morland and Hendershott made it to the final stage of PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying in 2018 but failed to earn status.