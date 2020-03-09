Morland IV, Marchand Earn Top-Ten Finishes On Their Respective Tours

The weekend proved to be a productive one for a few Canadian golfers on their respective tours.

In California, North Bay, Ontario-born David Morland IV made much out of his appearance at the PGA TOUR Champions Hoag Classic.

The 50 year-old, who has Associate membership status on the circuit earned at the Fall Q-School, earned a share of 7th place in the tournament. He finished at -11 for the week. He had been the first-round leader after an opening 61 (-10) but followed with rounds of 70 and 71.

For his play he earned $61,200 for the week.

Fellow Canadian Stephen Ames tied for 36th.

Symetra Tour

The 2020 Symetra Tour season got underway at the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic where three players from Ontario made the cut.

The top finisher among the trio was Brittany Marchand of Orangeville who finished in a tie for 8th place. The event was hampered by high winds over the weekend in Winter Haven.

Sharing 13th was fellow Ontarian Rebecca Lee-Bentham (Toronto) while another player with provincial ties, Maddie Szeryk (London), started the week with the early lead but fell to a share of 43rd after a difficult final round.