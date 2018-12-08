Through The Rearview Mirror – Our Most Popular Stories of 2018

We published nearly 700 stories here at Flagstick.com this year. It’s been another busy one in Canadian Golf, and golf overall.

In our 23rd year of existence there have been some incredible stories to follow – some of an international nature but plenty of those with a more local touch as well. In fact, our most read story of the year was far from being about a Tour player, but more about a father, a son, and what appeared to be a somewhat fateful event.

To the many of you (20%+ more than in 2017) who dropped in for a read this year, thank you, we’ll continue to bring you coverage from the golf world, whether here, in print, or on our social platforms. We truly appreciate your support and interest.

Here were our top five most-read stories in 2018 on Flagstick.com and links if you want to check them out, either again, or for the very first time.

We were aware of this golf tournament after visiting the course hosting it just a few weeks prior, but little did we know what a story it would become. More than 50,000 people checked this story out in just the first 2 days it was posted. It truly was a remarkable one that we were happy to share.

For many this was the biggest Canadian golf story of the year. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls becomes only the 2nd women to win our National Open Golf Championship, and the first since 1973. Emotions were flowing all across Canada, especially in Eastern Ontario, as they cheered on his 7th LPGA victory.

Few Ottawa Valley Golf competitors were as respected on the course as Bonnie Wolff. She loved the game and it loved her back. She was a constant in the Ottawa golf world and her premature passing was, and is, mourned by many.

Even as Brooke Henderson has managed great success as a playing professional, voices continue to whisper in criticism of her caddy choice. We shared why having her sister, Brittany, on the bag is the best possible scenario for the Canadian star.

When you have two very popular winners, a golf tournament gets a lot more attention. That was the case this year for the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Championship.