Nagindas Wins Baka Wireless Ontario Public Amateur Championship

Shyamal Nagindas - Photo: Golf Ontario

(Golf Ontario) Innisfil , Ontario – After a cool and damp first round of the Baka Public Player Championship, players enjoyed a spectacular day of weather on Day 2 at the beautiful National Pines Golf Club. Temperatures in the mid 20’s with a light wind made for an extremely enjoyable day as players battled for Public Amateur supremacy.

With three championship flights up for grabs, golfers in the A flight (gross) and B and C flights (net) again took on the picturesque and challenging National Pines course.

The overall winner and winner of the A flight (gross) competition was Aurora’s Shyamal Nagindas. The Day 1 leader with a +1 score of 73, Nagindas fired another stellar round of +1 on Day 2 for a total Championships score of 146 (+2). His 2 day total was enough for a four shot victory over 2nd place finisher Jeremy Wilson of Waubaushene who was one stroke ahead of 3rd place finisher Robin Petras of Newmarket. Nagindas, who said this was likely his last amateur event before turning professional, was understandably ecstatic with his win “This is likely my last event as an amateur and I thought if I played my game and focused on one shot at a time then I would have a chance to win. I found something with my irons and was rolling the putter extremely well and that added up to a win”, said Nagindas.

Winner of the B Flight and the first net score competition, was Jerry Power of Brampton. Sitting in 2ndplace after day 1, Power shot his second net 73 in a row for a 146 to take the net B flight crown by 3 strokes over first round leader Robert Sterling of Mississauga, who finished at +5. Power was thrilled with the win “I was just trying to get experience. I’ve played in a few senior events, and wanted to try something different. It is a beautiful course, and I would like to thank Golf Ontario, and the volunteers, for a fantastic experience”, said Power. In a tie for 3rd in this flight were Greg Colling and Rob McLean with a total net score of +6.

The C flight Championship ended in regulation with a 2-way tie for the lead between Robert Fulton and Steve Stone. Stone and Fulton both finished at -2 for the Championship, and went to a 3-hole playoff to determine the winner. After a closely contested playoff, Toronto’s Fulton emerged as the winner of the C flight. Said Fulton “18th or 20th time is a charm. Having played in this event probably 18 or more times, and with two 2nds and a 3rd under my belt, it feels great to finally get the win”.   2nd place went to Whitby’s Stone followed by the 3rd place finisher (and first day leader) Romie Lat who finshed three shots behind the leaders with a two day total of +1.

For many competitors this was their first experience competing in a Golf Ontario championship while others are seasoned veterans. The Baka Public Amateur Championship provides the perfect opportunity for those interested in trying a competitive tournament while providing gross and net flights. This allows higher handicap players to play against players in their handicap grouping. Anyone who has considered trying one of Golf Ontario’s events should look to the 2019 Baka Public Amateur Championship as a great starting event.

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Shyamal Nagindas  Aurora, ON +1 F +2 73 73 146
2 Jeremy Wilson  Waubaushene +1 F +6 77 73 150
3 Robin Petras  Newmarket, ON +2 F +7 77 74 151
4 Ben Snaidero  Burlington, ON +1 F +8 79 73 152
5 Arnold Johnson  Brampton +5 F +9 76 77 153
T6 Albert Devin  Oshawa, ON +5 F +10 77 77 154
T6 Peter Willis  Aurora, ON +6 F +10 76 78 154
8 Jonathan Dunlap  Toronto, ON +6 F +11 77 78 155
9 Marshall Pemberton  Guelph, ON +5 F +13 80 77 157
10 Jerry Power  Brampton, ON +7 F +14 79 79 158
11 Shavi Kahlon  Brampton, ON +5 F +15 82 77 159
12 Robert Sterling  Mississauga, ON +14 F +17 75 86 161
T13 Greg Colling  New Tecumseth, ON +6 F +18 84 78 162
T13 Rob McLean  Brampton, ON +7 F +18 83 79 162
T13 Cameron Brennan  Erin, ON +10 F +18 80 82 162
T16 Justin Arrowsmith  Bradford, ON +12 F +19 79 84 163
T16 Kyle Sippel  Listowel, ON +12 F +19 79 84 163
T18 Kevin Philipow  Blind River, ON +13 F +21 80 85 165
T18 Blake Pyatt  Brooklin +15 F +21 78 87 165
20 Manojav Sridhar  Oakville, ON +12 F +22 82 84 166
21 Paul Moran  Toronto +13 F +23 82 85 167
22 Kirk Ruston  Penetanguishene, ON +11 F +24 85 83 168
T23 Chad Papple  Lucan, Ontario +12 F +25 85 84 169
T23 Dave Madill  Oakville, ON +13 F +25 84 85 169
25 Mark Westfall  Oshawa, ON +10 F +26 88 82 170
T26 Jay Borromeo  Pickering, ON +15 F +27 84 87 171
T26 John Contini  Toronto, ON +16 F +27 83 88 171
T26 Matt Breedon  Stayner +13 F +27 86 85 171
T26 Samon Chea  Mississauga, ON +10 F +27 89 82 171
30 Dean Weber  Kitchener, ON +12 F +28 88 84 172
T31 Gary Kirk  Wasaga Beach, ON +16 F +29 85 88 173
T31 Troy Darbyson  Brooklin, ON +7 F +29 94 79 173
33 Mike Vieira  Whitby, ON +12 F +30 90 84 174
34 Derek Erechook  Toronto, ON +14 F +31 89 86 175
35 Paul Graham  Peterborough, ON +17 F +32 87 89 176
36 Paul Corner  Toronto, ON +14 F +34 92 86 178
37 Drake Jefferson  Bayfield, ON +20 F +35 87 92 179
T38 Peter Fletcher  Aurora, ON +23 F +36 85 95 180
T38 Derek Nadon  Milton, ON +19 F +36 89 91 180
T38 Craig Marsh  Toronto, ON +18 F +36 90 90 180
41 Desmond Kane  Toronto, ON +22 F +40 90 94 184
T42 Mohammed Shazaban  Pickering, ON +28 F +42 86 100 186
T42 John Leon  Brampton, ON +29 F +42 85 101 186
T44 Todd Matier  Newcastle, ON +16 F +43 99 88 187
T44 Mike Rau  Windsor, ON +18 F +43 97 90 187
46 Brennan O’Donnell  Pefferlaw, ON +27 F +46 91 99 190
47 Dave Hepditch  Courtice, ON +24 F +49 97 96 193
48 Jason Swatman  LaSalle, ON +22 F +50 100 94 194
49 Murray Morton  Ancaster, ON +35 F +56 93 107 200
50 Robert Schestak  Mississauga, ON +37 F +74 109 109 218

