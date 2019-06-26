TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 22 – Nate Blasko – Caddy To KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Hannah Green

Fresh off helping Hannah Green win the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Canadian caddy Nate Blasko joins the show.

He provides insight on the week at Hazeltine National and what went on between player and caddy during the dramatic finish and a historic win for Australian Sport.

We also discuss the prospect of Michelle Wie leaving golf, a big win by Chez Reavie at The Travelers Championship, and share a lot of other news from the world of golf.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk – Nate Blasko: Caddy For KPMG Women’s PGA Champ Hannah Green

