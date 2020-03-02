Near Miss: Mackenzie Hughes Takes 2nd place at The Honda Classic

It’s a well-known phenomenon on the PGA TOUR that players tend to make the largest part of their yearly earnings in just a few weeks. The trouble is, you often wonder when those times are going to come.

The number of Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ontario came up on Sunday as the 29 year-old pro fell just shy of winning The Honda Classic in South Florida. No player finished higher than him on the leaderboard except first-time winner Sungjae Im (with Canadian Albin Choi as caddy).

It earned Hughes a princely sum of $763,000. But really, so much more.

The play by Hughes at PGA National saw him posts round of 66-66 (par is 70) over the weekend. It does not sound unusual or exceptional in a PGA Tour-quality field but it certainly was. This was just the first non-major even on the circuit since 1996 where no player had an individual round of five under par or better.

As noted many times on the broadcast on Sunday, the exhibition by the Canadian was certainly not indicative of his recent play. In six starts it was his first made cut in 2020, and just the 3rd he has made in twelve events this season. The other two? A share of 55th and 65th, respectively.

But this is golf, and pro golf at that. It’s hard and you have to wait your turn to take the best ride sometimes.

Understandably the winner of the 2016 RSM Classic was proud of his play on Sunday. It included lengthy converted putts and a hole-out birdie on the final nine that had him in the mix with some of the best players in the world.

A fine way for the two-time Canadian Amateur Champion to celebrate his 100th PGA TOUR appearance

He shared after the round, “I’ve had a very tough season so far and don’t feel like I’ve played poorly. I’ve missed a lot of cuts by two, three shots, and I’ve had my chances to play the weekend, but things just were falling short there at the end. I never felt like I was far away from being in a spot like this, and I knew that this golf course would be a great fit for just the grind — make a bunch of pars, throw in the odd birdie, and I’ve always loved coming to this place. It tests every part of your game, and it’s mostly just mental.”

“The Hard Part Is Over”

Making the weekend cut on the number, Hughes changed his fate with a surge on Saturday, buoyed by some thoughts from a familiar voice.

“You know, my college golf coach, he texted me on Friday night, and he said, you know what, the hard part is over. I missed five cuts, and I always said when the hard part is over you’re on the weekend. It kind of loosened me up a little bit and I said, let’s just go out there and play golf and see what happens. I was just a little bit more at ease on Saturday, and once I posted 4-under, I knew that was going to give me a chance on Sunday, and then again, I knew I probably needed the same kind of round on Sunday, but just the confidence of doing it the day before, I thought, I can do this.”

And do it he did, while he fell just short of a win, the FedEx Cup points earned puts Hughes well on the road to retaining his PGA TOUR status for 2020-2021. He moved up 157 spots in the ranking to 66th and boosted to #158 in the World Golf Rankings.

Is it a sign of things to come? There is no guarantee of that but it’s a big step, one that helps Hughes turn his back on a lost season so far and look ahead.

He added of note about that very topic, “So I had just tons of fun competing. I love being in the mix. I love having a chance to win, and yeah, so I mean, it sucks to come up one short, to fight that hard all day. I just kind of thought I was going to do it. But still proud of the way I fought this week and looking forward to the rest of the year.”

Also of note from this week and the play of Mackenzie Hughes. He was playing with a heavy heart and renewed perspective after the recent passing of friend Daniel Meggs. You can read his heartbreaking tale here.

Hughes ended his Sunday media availability with this: