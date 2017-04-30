New Clubhouse Open At Bay of Quinte Golf & Country Club

The latest addition to the Bay of Quinte Golf & Country Club is open and in use.

Following the introduction of their XIX Restaurant in 2016, the Belleville, Ontario club, which opened in 1921, has opened up a new clubhouse for the use of members and guests. The new building sits on the west side of the parking lot, not far from the restaurant on the north side of the lot.

Flagstick.com stopped in for a quick look this past weekend.

We’ll pass on more details in the days ahead but the clubhouse contains the pro shop, locker room areas, a snack bar, and a board room space upstairs that the clubhouse attendant told us will be available for rent.

There are still some final touches ongoing, like landscaping, but several members we spoke with said they are happy to have the building open and in use.

The former clubhouse, south of highway #2, has now been demolished,