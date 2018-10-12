New Courses Upcoming at McMaster University Online Golf and Resort Management Program

Hamilton, ON – Classes continue at McMaster University’s Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) in their online golf and resort management program. Online classes in Finance-for-Non-Financial Managers and Strategic Management in Golf Operations start October 22 through December 16, 2018

Through its unique online delivery platform, McMaster University CCE prides itself on “bringing the business of golf to you,” for adult learners interested in a career in the golf industry. McMaster University CCE offers the only university diploma in Golf & Resort Management in Canada. Students who complete all ten courses will receive a Diploma in Golf & Resort Management from McMaster University and an industry certification from the Golf Management Institute of Canada (GMIC).

McMaster’s first course offering is Finance-for-Non-Financial Managers. This course tailor-made for the golf industry professional interested in learning the fundamentals of financial management. Topics include financial statement preparation and interpretation, budgeting and financial forecasting.

The course instructor is Mr. Jason Wong. Mr. Wong is an experienced lecturer at the undergraduate and MBA levels including experience as a national marker for the CPA program. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), MBA and LL.M candidate with the Global Professional Law Program at the University of Toronto. He brings over 14 years of experience in accounting and financial reporting including management consulting for small business and medium sized enterprises.

The cost of the course is $689.00 CDN.

McMaster’s second course offering is Strategic Management in Golf Operations. This course focuses on the many facets of management, leadership, finance and human resource management that impact the success and viability of any golf and resort operation.

The course will be taught by strategy expert Mark Dottori. Mr. Dottori is a strategic sports communications and marketing professional and academic with more than 16 years experience working for such organizations as the Canadian Football League, the Toronto Raptors, Callaway Golf, and the Canadian Paralympic Committee. An accredited public relations professional (APR) from the Canadian Public Relations Society, Mr. Dottori has an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University and is completing is doctorate in sport communications and strategy at the University of Ottawa. He remains active in the golf industry assisting in media operations at the RBC Canadian Open.

The cost of the course is $689.00 CDN.

The McMaster University Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) has inspired people to discover and achieve through lifelong learning since 1931. Students are provided the flexibility and convenience of courses offered at night, on weekends, and online. With more than 200 courses and workshops available, McMaster CCE is one of Canada’s largest and leading providers of academic certificate and diploma programs, professional development education, and corporate training.

For more information about the program contact 1-800-463-6223 or golfmgmt@mcmaster.ca