New Golf-Related Online Courses Set To Start At McMaster Centre for Continuing Education

Those consider or already in the golf business and looking to advance their eduaction may be interested in the upcoming courses being offered by McMaster University through their Centre for Continuing Education.

The school now offers the only university diploma in Golf & Resort Management in Canada. This unique ONLINE program is designed for individuals interested in pursuing a career in the global golf industry. Students who complete all ten courses will receive a Diploma in Golf & Resort Management from McMaster University and an industry certification from the Golf Management Institute of Canada (GMIC).

The upcoming courses:

Business Law for Golf Managers (GLF 103) – May 22 to July 16, 2018

Legal issues affecting the golf industry such as the law of contracts, torts, occupational health and safety, environmental protection, food and liquor liability, and general negligence will be covered in this course. Different forms of business organizations will also be discussed. The legal responsibilities of the golf course owner to protect his/her employees, the public and the golf course itself will also be explained in detail.

Enroll today! (https://goo.gl/DGkxGv)

Cost: $689.00

Instructors: Hussein Hamdani (https://goo.gl/CYjCyH), Aaron Stone (https://goo.gl/6rVqc1)

Marketing Management in Golf Operations (GLF 109) – May 24 to July 18, 2018

Students will learn the components of marketing and marketing research in the development of a marketing plan for a golf and/or resort facility. Various strategies required to ensure a successful marketing environment will be introduced (segment and positioning, product, distribution, pricing and promotion strategies). Students will learn to analyze and segment markets, identify target markets and design and develop a strategic marketing plan that meets the needs of the specified target market. Through cases and examples, students will also develop an appreciation for trends and issues in today’s golf marketing environment. In addition, the significance of sponsorship and endorsements in marketing a special sports event will be covered.

Enroll today! (https://goo.gl/YR5YuS)

Cost: $689.00

Instructor: Scott Simmons (https://goo.gl/pUYnef)

For more information on the school and the program:

Contact: 1-800-463-6223, golfmgmt@ mcmaster.ca

