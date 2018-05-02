New Golf Sales Agency Established In British Columbia

Langley, BC – (May 2, 2018) Sales agent Chris James and his business, formerly known as Chris James Agency, have partnered with long time National Sales Manager, Brady Stoddard, to form PLATFORM SALES INC. in BC. The partnership begins May 1st and will focus on Golf, Retail, and Corporate Sales in the territory. Their brand assortment with include TravisMathew Apparel, New Balance Golf, Cutter and Buck, Ahead, 2UNDR, Projekt, Clicgear, Alphard, Dormie, Electric Sunglasses and SunBum.

“We are extremely excited to announce this partnership, and see this as a great opportunity for both of us”, says new partner Brady Stoddard. “I was looking to localize my business and focus on my family, so it was great that Chris approached me to put this together. We have a 10+ year relationship and know our strengths and weaknesses and look forward to the challenge.”

“I couldn’t imagine something like this happening until it did,” said Chris James “We have a long-time friendship and business relationship and look forward to this new venture.”

The new duo hit the ground running May 1st and say they look forward to showing their newly joint brand portfolio across the province.

You can contact both Chris chris@platformsales.ca and Brady brady@platformsales.ca or visit their website at www.platformsales.ca.