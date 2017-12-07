New Learning Center, Packages, On Tap At Casa de Campo

“I created eleven holes and God created seven.” That was Pete Dye’s take on his Teeth of the Dog course at Case de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic.

More than forty years after creating the distinctive course full of his design trademarks, it continues to draw travellers from around the world. It is highly regarded in many rankings.

That said, the management at Casa de Camp are not resting on their laurels in a very competitive market for golf destinations. To help attract new and familiar golf visitors, they have embarked on new program offers and are stepping up enhancements to the facilities.

New Packages

Two packages are part of the plans and will be available for the next year. One is designed to include unlimited golf on the Teeth of The Dog Course and also allows the same at the resort’s two other Dye designs, the 27 hole “Dye Fore” and “The Links”, making for 63 holes to enjoy.

Starting just under (USD) $250 a person guests bunk in at the Pete Dye Golf Lodge or Elite guest room, have a full daily breakfast buffet at Lago Restaurant, get the use of a four-passenger golf cart to travel throughout the resort, and receive complimentary Wi-Fi and use of the resort’s fitness centre.

For those seeking a more complete package, an “Unlimited Teeth of the Dog Inclusive” on offer includes all meals, snacks, and drinks plus a number of other activities including horseback riding, tennis, and some water sports. That will set you back a little more, starting at (USD) $375.

“Winter is the perfect time of year to escape to the warm weather of the Caribbean for an incredible getaway at our world-class resort,” says Andres Pichardo Rosenberg, President of Casa de Campo. “We take care of everything needed for a golf vacation to long savour with our exceptional accommodations and resort amenities plus 63 holes designed by the great Pete Dye including the shining jewel of our property, Teeth of the Dog.”

The latest golf upgrade to the resort will be the Casa de Campo Golf Learning Center, opening in early 2018. Charlie Epps, will be the lead instructor. His is the longtime coach to two-time major champion Angel Cabrera. The new facility will feature two hitting bays, the latest in Trackman technology, individual and group golf lessons and schools, as well as offering club-fitting and repair.