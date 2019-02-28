New McMaster “Golf Program” Courses Begin March 4th

Hamilton, ON – Classes continue at McMaster University’s Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) in their online golf and resort management program. Online classes in Entrepreneurship in the Golf Industry and Business Law for Golf Managers start March 4 through April 28, 2019.

Through its unique online delivery platform, McMaster University CCE prides itself on “bringing the business of golf to you,” for adult learners interested in a career in the golf industry. McMaster University CCE offers the only university diploma in Golf & Resort Management in Canada. Students who complete all ten courses will receive a Diploma in Golf & Resort Management from McMaster University and an industry certification from the Golf Management Institute of Canada (GMIC).

McMaster’s first course offering is Entrepreneurship in the Golf Industry. This course is tailor-made for the golf industry professional interested in starting their own business or improving the profitability of an existing business. Topics include market analysis, competitive analysis, strategic marketing and financial analysis leading to the development of a comprehensive business plan.

The course instructor is entrepreneur Grant Fraser. The cost of the course is $689.00 CDN.

McMaster’s second course offering is Business Law for Golf Managers. This course will address legal issues affecting the golf industry including the law of contracts, torts, occupational health and safety, environmental protection, food and liquor liability, and general negligence. Different forms of business organizations will also be discussed as well as the legal responsibilities of the golf course owner to protect his/her employees, the public, and the golf course itself.

The course will be taught by legal expert Craig Stephenson. The cost of the course is also $689.00 CDN.

For more information about the program contact 1-800-463-6223 or golfmgmt@mcmaster.ca