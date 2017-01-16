PING Says New i200 Irons A Fit For A Lot Of Golfers

It’s that time of year. The PGA TOUR gets back underway, the annual PGA Merchandise Show is on the horizon in just over a week, and new golf club introductions are rampant.

Just over a week ago, much of the world got their first look at the latest irons from PING, the i200, when staffer Ted Purdy shared pictures of his set on twitter. The company followed up with the release of a teaser picture of their own. Both piqued the interest of many golf fans and left them wanting to know a bit more.

Well, the time has come. Today the company officially made details of the PING i200 iron available and the Arizona-based manufacturer is stating that they will be a great fit for many golfers. And not just because they, like all PING clubs, are available in a wide range of fitting options.

While not a massive iron, size wise, the company believes that built into their frame are design features that make the face and cavity structure “more dynamic”. The result being faster ball speeds without compromising feel.

“The i200 iron is engineered for golfers who want an iron with a clean look that delivers exceptional feel, distance and forgiveness while providing the trajectory control they need to play with precision,” said John A. Solheim, PING Chairman & CEO. “Bringing all these benefits into one iron required our teams to re-think how the face and cavity structure can work together to improve overall performance. The feel is amazing and the gains in forgiveness are significant for an iron this size. It’s a shot-maker’s iron by design, but it will fit a lot of golfers because it’s so easy to play. This iron will exceed their expectations in every way, especially the feel.”

So what exactly are these features that will differentiate these irons, especially given that the most recent PING models have not exactly been lacking in popularity?

While previous PING irons have used an elastomer insert to enhance face flex while controlling the presence of undesirable vibrations, the one in the i200 irons is nearly double in volume of any other one built into a PING club. Even so it is concealed within the milled cavity for a cleaner look. As part of that cavity there is also a stabilizing bar behind a thin face (30% thinner than i irons) so any gains in ball speed are not in exchange for an unpleasant sound.

Quite The Finish

The 431 stainless steel heads are completed with a “hydropearl” chrome finish. Its inclusion is not just about looks but has a performance purpose. It is meant to repel moisture better. By keeping the club face more dry you can ensure consistent ball/face friction from shot to shot, even when the conditions, or lies, are wet.

At address golfers will get the biggest surprise in the i200. From this position you will see what appears more like a players-type club with a nice transition in the heel area of the face, not as much offset as you might expect from a club in this forgiveness category, and an overall shape that is fairly refined. Even so, the sole has enhanced bounce and a little more contour on the leading edge to enhance ground interaction.

To note, it’s not just Ted Purdy who has the i200 irons in the bag. 3-time LPGA Winner and major champion Brooke Henderson is already playing them.

Shaft/Club Options

The stock steel shaft will be the PING AWT 2.0 (R,S,and X), a progressive weight shaft that pushes long irons shots higher and helps to control the shorter shots. The PING CFS 65/75/80 will be the stock graphite option. If they are not a fit than other no upcharge options include the KBS Tour, Dynamic Gold, N. S. Pro Modus3 105, XP 95, and Project X shafts. An abundance of other shafts are available through the custom program.

The clubs offered for sale (pre-order begins today, January 16th) will include 3-9 irons, a pitching wedge and a U wedge.

