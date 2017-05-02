CCPT Hosting New Pro Women’s Golf Event For Canada

A new women’s professional golf event for Canada has emerged. The Circuit Canada Pro Tour (CCPT), which conducts events in Quebec and Ontario, has added a new event in their schedule specifically for women and it comes with some pretty nice perks.

Scheduled for May 24/25 at the National Pines Golf Club near Barrie, Ontario, the 2017 Desjardins Cup offers a $50,000 purse with $9,000 going to the champion. On top of that the winner will receive an exemption into the 2017 Canadian Pacific Women’s Open to be held this August at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

The 36-hole Desjardins Cup has no restrictions on nationality or affiliations and amateurs are welcome to play.

