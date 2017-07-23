News Alert: Carleton Golf & Yacht Club Team Wins OVGA Junior Intersectionals

By the narrowest of margins, the team from the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club secured the top spot in the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Junior Intersectionals presented by Golf-O-Max on July 23rd.

The Manotick-area squad squeaked past the host club, Camelot Golf & Country Club, by just a single point, to win the Gordon “Gord” Scott Memorial Trophy.

The Carleton team earned 24 points overall with Camelot coming in at 23 points. Taking third place was the team from Rideau View Golf Cub at 20 points. The fourth place finisher was Prescott Golf Club with 9 points. As a result they will drop to the B Division for 2018.

Replacing Prescott in the A Division for 2018 will be the squad from Royal Ottawa Golf Club who won this year’s B Division.

Division Winners:

A: Carleton Golf & Yacht Club

B: Royal Ottawa Golf Club

C: Not yet reported

D: Not yet reported

E: Not yet reported

F: Not yet reported

