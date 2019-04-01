News & Notes: Canadians On Tour Edition

With April upon us, it is a busy time in golf, at the pro level Here is the latest from our news desk…

LPGA Tour

Nasa Hataoka posted -18 to win the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, Caifornia while just one Canadian made the weekend.

Quebec’s Anne-Catherine Tanguay tied for 50th.

A second round 77 caused Brooke Henderson to miss the cut by a single shot. It was just her 8th career missed cut as an LPGA member

Symetra Tour

On the Symetra Tour it was another Tanguay, Valerie, as the only Canadian to make the cut. The younger sister of LPGA member AC Tanguay ended the week in a share of 17th place.

Jillian Hollis, a student of London, Ontario-based pro Gareth Raflewski, earned her first pro win.

PGA TOUR

Kevin Kisner win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas in a final match over Matt Kuchar.

Meanwhile, the opposite field event in the Dominican Republic, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship was fertile ground for Canadians this week. Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ontario tied for second place with Chris Stroud, one shot back of winner Graeme McDowell.

Hughes’ -17 total earned him a cheque for $264,000, bringing his year-long total to $475,324. This follows a t-13 finish for him at the Valspar Championship.

Fellow Canadians Ben Silverman and David Hearn finished tied for 12th and 18th, respectively.

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica

In Panama at the Buenaventura Classic, Canadians Will Bateman and Drew Nesbitt shared 35th place. They were the only Canadians to make the cut.

American Jared Wolfe won the title.

Web.com Tour

The Savannah Golf Championship found just one Canadian playing on the weekend. Michael Gligic, a winner earlier this season, tied for 24th. Among the Canadians missing the cut were Mike Weir and Brad Fritsch.

Former dominant player on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, Dan McCarthy, picked up the win.

PGA TOUR Champions

Stephen Ames of Vancouver tied for 36th at the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Mississippi.

A playoff between Kevin Sutherland and Scott Parel bled into Monday with Sutherland securing the win on the 7th extra hole.