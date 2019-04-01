News & Notes: Canadians On Tour Edition

With April upon us, it is a busy time in golf, at the pro level Here is the latest from our news desk…
LPGA Tour
Nasa Hataoka posted -18 to win the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, Caifornia while just one Canadian made the weekend.
Quebec’s Anne-Catherine Tanguay tied for 50th.
A second round 77 caused Brooke Henderson to miss the cut by a single shot. It was just her 8th career missed cut as an LPGA member
Symetra Tour
On the Symetra Tour it was another Tanguay, Valerie, as the only Canadian to make the cut. The younger sister of LPGA member AC Tanguay ended the week in a share of 17th place.
Jillian Hollis, a student of London, Ontario-based pro Gareth Raflewski, earned her first pro win.
PGA TOUR
Kevin Kisner
Meanwhile, the opposite field event in the Dominican Republic, the
Hughes’ -17 total earned him a cheque for $264,000, bringing his year-long total to $475,324. This follows a t-13 finish for him at the Valspar Championship.
Fellow Canadians Ben Silverman and David Hearn finished tied for 12th and 18th, respectively.
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica
In Panama at the Buenaventura Classic, Canadians Will Bateman and Drew Nesbitt shared 35th place. They were the only Canadians to make the cut.
American Jared Wolfe won the title.
Web.com Tour
The Savannah Golf Championship found just one Canadian playing on the weekend. Michael Gligic, a winner earlier this season, tied for 24th. Among the Canadians missing the cut were Mike Weir and Brad Fritsch.
Former dominant player on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, Dan McCarthy, picked up the win.
PGA TOUR Champions
Stephen Ames of Vancouver tied for 36th at the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Mississippi.
A playoff between Kevin Sutherland and Scott Parel bled into Monday with Sutherland securing the win on the 7th extra hole.