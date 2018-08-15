What's New?

Nick Ross Wins PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone CFM Championship

August 15, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Professional Golf, Tee Shots 0

Nick Ross (Photo: PGA of Canada - Ontario Zone)

(PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone – LISTOWEL, ON) – The PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone held their 2018 CFM (Candidate for Membership) Championship at Listowel Golf Club on August 14, playing the Heritage and Millennium nines. Nick Ross of Oak Gables Golf & Learning Centre had a 5 shot lead coming into the clubhouse besting Greg Beale, Adam Knight and Wes Furlong who all carded 1-over 73.

Ross, a newcomer to the Association has had two strong finishes going into the CFM Championship, T4 at the Spring Open and T10 at last week’s Ontario Zone Assistants Championship.

“I was off to a really strong start going eagle, birdie and turned at 4-under, Adam (Knight) who I played with was 2-under through 9 and that helped push me along and staying out of trouble” said Nick following the round.

The Ontario Zone CFM Championship began in 2006 as the brain child of former Briars Director of Golf Bradley Johnston. The CFM Championship is comprised of PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Candidates for Membership. The Candidate for Membership, formerly named the Apprentice Championship has been contested at The Briars from 2006 to 2016 andcontested at Port Colborne Country Club in 2017.

During the presentation Nick addressed the group of CFM’s saying “it was great to see a lot of new faces today, I hope to see more of that next year.”

Leaderboard

Pos. Player To Par
Gross		 Total
Gross		 Purse Points
1 Nicholas Ross

Oak Gables Golf Club and Learning Centre
 -4 68 $850.00 100.00
T2 Greg Beale

Foresight Sports Canada
 +1 73 $500.00 80.00
T2 Adam Knight

Pure Impact Golf Academy
 +1 73 $500.00 80.00
T2 Wesley Furlong

National Pines Golf Club
 +1 73 $500.00 80.00
T5 Denver Dafoe

Muskoka Highlands Golf Club
 +2 74 $275.00 67.50
T5 Jarrett Smith

Maitland Golf Club
 +2 74 $275.00 67.50
T7 Matthew Perricciolo

Summit Golf & C.C.
 +3 75 $40.00 50.00
T7 Dean Kanofski

Mississaugua Golf & C.C.
 +3 75 $40.00 50.00
T7 Michael Gartland

Trafalgar Golf Club
 +3 75 $40.00 50.00
T7 Dalton Koopmans

Barrie Country Club
 +3 75 $40.00 50.00
T7 Daniel Tomei

Mad River Golf Club
 +3 75 $40.00 50.00
T12 Steven Bridgland

Fanshawe Golf Club
 +4 76 $0.00 37.00
T12 Izak Fouché

Within Range Golf Centre
 +4 76 $0.00 37.00
T14 Nick Schepens

Thames Valley Golf Club
 +5 77 $0.00 33.00
T14 Bryan Overland

Rattlesnake Point Golf Club
 +5 77 $0.00 33.00
T16 Darrien Currie

Nobleton Lakes Golf Club
 +6 78 $0.00 30.00
T16 Carl Chan

Markland Wood Golf Club
 +6 78 $0.00 30.00
18 Brendon Allman

Whitevale Golf Club
 +7 79 $0.00 28.00
19 Chris Snoeks

Tin Cup Golf Centre
 +8 80 $0.00 26.00
T20 Ryan Roskar

Maple Downs Golf & C.C.
 +9 81 $0.00 23.50
T20 Brodie McKinney

Oak Gables Golf Club and Learning Centre
 +9 81 $0.00 23.50
22 Jordan Mahussier

Mill Run Golf Club
 +10 82 $0.00 22.00
23 Dylan Smallwood

Westmount Golf & C.C.
 +12 84 $0.00 21.00
24 Eli Strub

Scarboro Golf & C.C.
 +15 87 $0.00 20.00

