Nick Ross Wins PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone CFM Championship

(PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone – LISTOWEL, ON) – The PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone held their 2018 CFM (Candidate for Membership) Championship at Listowel Golf Club on August 14, playing the Heritage and Millennium nines. Nick Ross of Oak Gables Golf & Learning Centre had a 5 shot lead coming into the clubhouse besting Greg Beale, Adam Knight and Wes Furlong who all carded 1-over 73.
Ross, a newcomer to the Association has had two strong finishes going into the CFM Championship, T4 at the Spring Open and T10 at last week’s Ontario Zone Assistants Championship.
“I was off to a really strong start going eagle, birdie and turned at 4-under, Adam (Knight) who I played with was 2-under through 9 and that helped push me along and staying out of trouble” said Nick following the round.
The Ontario Zone CFM Championship began in 2006 as the brain child of former Briars Director of Golf Bradley Johnston. The CFM Championship is comprised of PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Candidates for Membership. The Candidate for Membership, formerly named the Apprentice Championship has been contested at The Briars from 2006 to 2016 andcontested at Port Colborne Country Club in 2017.
During the presentation Nick addressed the group of CFM’s saying “it was great to see a lot of new faces today, I hope to see more of that next year.”
Leaderboard
|Pos.
|Player
|To Par
Gross
|Total
Gross
|Purse
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Ross
Oak Gables Golf Club and Learning Centre
|-4
|68
|$850.00
|100.00
|T2
|Greg Beale
Foresight Sports Canada
|+1
|73
|$500.00
|80.00
|T2
|Adam Knight
Pure Impact Golf Academy
|+1
|73
|$500.00
|80.00
|T2
|Wesley Furlong
National Pines Golf Club
|+1
|73
|$500.00
|80.00
|T5
|Denver Dafoe
Muskoka Highlands Golf Club
|+2
|74
|$275.00
|67.50
|T5
|Jarrett Smith
Maitland Golf Club
|+2
|74
|$275.00
|67.50
|T7
|Matthew Perricciolo
Summit Golf & C.C.
|+3
|75
|$40.00
|50.00
|T7
|Dean Kanofski
Mississaugua Golf & C.C.
|+3
|75
|$40.00
|50.00
|T7
|Michael Gartland
Trafalgar Golf Club
|+3
|75
|$40.00
|50.00
|T7
|Dalton Koopmans
Barrie Country Club
|+3
|75
|$40.00
|50.00
|T7
|Daniel Tomei
Mad River Golf Club
|+3
|75
|$40.00
|50.00
|T12
|Steven Bridgland
Fanshawe Golf Club
|+4
|76
|$0.00
|37.00
|T12
|Izak Fouché
Within Range Golf Centre
|+4
|76
|$0.00
|37.00
|T14
|Nick Schepens
Thames Valley Golf Club
|+5
|77
|$0.00
|33.00
|T14
|Bryan Overland
Rattlesnake Point Golf Club
|+5
|77
|$0.00
|33.00
|T16
|Darrien Currie
Nobleton Lakes Golf Club
|+6
|78
|$0.00
|30.00
|T16
|Carl Chan
Markland Wood Golf Club
|+6
|78
|$0.00
|30.00
|18
|Brendon Allman
Whitevale Golf Club
|+7
|79
|$0.00
|28.00
|19
|Chris Snoeks
Tin Cup Golf Centre
|+8
|80
|$0.00
|26.00
|T20
|Ryan Roskar
Maple Downs Golf & C.C.
|+9
|81
|$0.00
|23.50
|T20
|Brodie McKinney
Oak Gables Golf Club and Learning Centre
|+9
|81
|$0.00
|23.50
|22
|Jordan Mahussier
Mill Run Golf Club
|+10
|82
|$0.00
|22.00
|23
|Dylan Smallwood
Westmount Golf & C.C.
|+12
|84
|$0.00
|21.00
|24
|Eli Strub
Scarboro Golf & C.C.
|+15
|87
|$0.00
|20.00