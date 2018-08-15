Nick Ross Wins PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone CFM Championship

(PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone – LISTOWEL, ON) – The PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone held their 2018 CFM (Candidate for Membership) Championship at Listowel Golf Club on August 14, playing the Heritage and Millennium nines. Nick Ross of Oak Gables Golf & Learning Centre had a 5 shot lead coming into the clubhouse besting Greg Beale, Adam Knight and Wes Furlong who all carded 1-over 73.

Ross, a newcomer to the Association has had two strong finishes going into the CFM Championship, T4 at the Spring Open and T10 at last week’s Ontario Zone Assistants Championship.

“I was off to a really strong start going eagle, birdie and turned at 4-under, Adam (Knight) who I played with was 2-under through 9 and that helped push me along and staying out of trouble” said Nick following the round.

The Ontario Zone CFM Championship began in 2006 as the brain child of former Briars Director of Golf Bradley Johnston. The CFM Championship is comprised of PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Candidates for Membership. The Candidate for Membership, formerly named the Apprentice Championship has been contested at The Briars from 2006 to 2016 andcontested at Port Colborne Country Club in 2017.

During the presentation Nick addressed the group of CFM’s saying “it was great to see a lot of new faces today, I hope to see more of that next year.”

Leaderboard