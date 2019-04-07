A “Beauty” Putter Propels Canadian Teen Nicole Gal To Drive, Chip & Putt Win at Augusta National

A stellar putting performance allowed Nicole Gal, 14, of Oakville, Ontario to slip past competitor Megha Ganne to win the Girls 14-15 Division for the Drive, Chip & Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.

“Your putting stroke, it’s perfect,” gushed former PGA TOUR player Charlie Rymer to Gal in her winner’s interview. The new champion went on to share the story of her new putter that helped her to success, calling it ” a beauty.” (Interview in Tweet below)

Nicole Gal's new putter is "a beauty" and it helped win her the #DriveChipandPutt. pic.twitter.com/vaHLij9XKa — Drive, Chip & Putt (@DriveChipPutt) April 7, 2019

Gal, a student of former National Team program coach Ann Carroll, becomes the 3rd Canadian to win a title at what has become one of the most anticipated annual junior golf competitions in the world.

She follows in the footsteps of Vanessa Borovilos (2018) and Savannah Grewal (2017).

Gal was sitting at 14 points total after the drive and chip portions of the competition in Augusta, Georgia. Facing a 5 point deficit heading into the putting, there she took nine points to win the ov erall title.

Former Masters Champion Mike Weir was on hand for Nicole’s trophy ceremony and took time to pose for photos for the latest Canadian to win on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club.

Four other Canadians qualified to complete at the Drive, Chip & Putt finals.

4-time qualifier and past winner Vanessa Borovilos (Mississauga, ON) was 6th in the Girls 12-13 division, recording a victory in the putting portion.

Anna Huang of Victoria, B.C., finished third in the Girls 10-11 flight.

On the boys side Carter Lavigne of New Brunswick was 10th in the Boys 7-9 category while Andy Mac of Candiac, QC tied for 5th in the Boys 10-11 class.

Full Results