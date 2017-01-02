Nike Golf Signs Jason Day To Endorsement Deal

The rumour had been out there for months but Nike Golf confirmed the news on January 1st when they revealed that they had signed Jason Day to an endorsement deal.

It comes as Day, the number one ranked player in the world, prepares to play in this week’s PGA TOUR Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii. Day was spotted in Hawaii wearing his new swoosh-emblazoned gear on Sunday.

The multi-year contract will see Day use footwear, apparel, headwear and gloves from Nike Golf but will continue to look to TaylorMade Golf for his hard good equipment needs.

As reported by Rick Young of ScoreGolf, the new Nike deal will result in Day not moving ahead as part of the RBC golf “team” of players. Nike enjoys their premium positioning on the clothing, leaving no space for an RBC logo.

A lifelong fan of Tiger Woods, it is no surprise to see Day join the Nike team, much like Rory McIlroy, the brand has been part of his mindset as sports fan through his youth.

“Joining Nike is a dream come true,” Day said. “The brand is synonymous with the world’s best athletes. I’m honored and can’t wait to be part of the team and working closely with Nike to take my game, and the sport of golf, to even higher levels.”

Since withdrawing from golf equipment business Nike Golf will now push hard in the soft goods market and adding Day to the likes of Woods and McIlroy to their stable fits with the high-profile athlete strategy the Nike brand utilizes through all sports.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jason to the Nike Golf team and our family of athletes,” Daric Ashford, President of Nike Golf said. “He’s an incredible player who has demonstrated tremendous work ethic and amazing resilience over the course of his career. We’re excited to help him chase more championships in the coming years.”

Day had three wins in 2016, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC-Dell Match Play and THE PLAYERS Championship, but was plagued by various injuries, resulting in a couple of withdrawals at the end of the year.

When the 28 year-old is in full flight he is tough to beat, having racked up ten PGA TOUR titles since 2006.

That’s three less than Rory and sixty-nine less than Tiger but Nike Golf is banking on his star to keep shining for a long time. Now the trio will all be doing it in the same brand of clothing.